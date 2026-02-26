Automotive Wi-Fi Modules Industry Report 2026-2035: A $6.03 Billion Market By 2030 With Verizon, Intel, Vodafone, Cisco Systems, Broadcom Leading
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$4.04 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6.03 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Technologies & Future Trends
- Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing Deployment of in-Vehicle Wi-Fi Hotspots Adoption of Wi-Fi 6 Modules OTA Software Update Enablement Integration With Telematics Systems Growth of Connected Passenger Cars
Companies Featured
- Verizon Communications Inc. Intel Corporation Vodafone Group Plc Cisco Systems Inc. Broadcom Inc. Fujitsu Limited Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP Bharti Airtel Limited Infineon Technologies AG Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. NXP Semiconductors N.V. Rogers Communications Inc. Arista Networks Inc. Tata Communications Limited NMB Technologies Corporation U-Blox Holding AG Ruckus Wireless Inc. Espressif Systems Co. Ltd. Rolling Wireless SARL LM Technologies Ltd. LG Networks Inc. DayStar Electric Technology Inc.
