Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Report 2026-2035: A $24.3 Billion Market By 2030 With NIO, Gogoro, SUN Mobility, Battery Smart, And Bounce Mobility Leading

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market Global Report 2026 offers essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate the rapidly expanding market. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth look at the trends shaping this sector over the next decade and beyond.



The electric vehicle battery swapping market is experiencing exponential growth, projected to increase from $4.69 billion in 2025 to $6.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 38.8%. Factors such as EV adoption among two-wheelers, the demand for fast refueling options, and limited charging infrastructure are key drivers.

Looking ahead, the market is poised to expand further, reaching $24.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 39%. This growth is fueled by government support, battery standardization, and investments in infrastructure. Key trends include the rapid expansion of swapping stations and the rise of subscription-based services.

The shortage of public charging facilities remains a significant challenge, driving the need for battery swapping solutions. These solutions provide a quick alternative for refueling in areas lacking adequate charging infrastructure. J.D. Power reported high failure rates in public charging, highlighting the practicality of battery swapping.

Major developments include the focus on modular battery swapping technology, which promises reduced charging times and improved vehicle uptime. In August 2024, Sun Mobility Pvt. Ltd. partnered with Veera Vahana Udyog Pvt. Ltd. to launch such technology, optimizing the process for heavy electric vehicles with swaps in under three minutes.

In a strategic move, Livguard acquired Emuron Technologies in December 2023, enhancing its capabilities within the battery swapping sector. This acquisition underscores the company's commitment to innovation and market growth. Emuron specializes in battery swapping and IoT solutions, propelling advancements in the field.

Leading companies in the market include NIO Inc., Gogoro Inc., SUN Mobility, Battery Smart Pvt. Ltd., and Bounce Mobility Pvt. Ltd., among others. The Asia-Pacific region emerged as the market leader in 2025 and is expected to sustain rapid growth throughout the forecast period, driven by robust infrastructure projects and government policies.

The electric vehicle battery swapping market encompasses revenues from services such as battery swapping, infrastructure deployment, and fleet management. Revenue includes sales of related products like battery modules and management software. Market value considers 'factory gate' sales and related offerings.

The market's significance is highlighted by its economic value, generated through sales within specified geographies. This excludes resale revenues, focusing on consumption values that indicate legitimate market growth and opportunities across global regions.

Comprehensive Coverage



Service Types: Subscription Model; Pay-Per-Use Model

Station Types: Automated; Manual

Vehicle Types: Two-Wheeler; Three-Wheeler Passenger Vehicle; Four-Wheeler Light Commercial Vehicle Featured Companies: Includes industry leaders such as NIO Inc., Gogoro Inc., and SUN Mobility Private Limited among others.

Key Attributes:

