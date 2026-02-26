Featuring Margarita Eberline Legal CMO Talks Shop On The Firm Report

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In a new episode of The Firm Report, titled“Why Your Law Firm Ads Aren't Converting (It's Not the Marketing) | Featuring Margarita Eberline,” host Zach Hoffman speaks with Margarita Eberline, Founder of Marketing Boss and a fractional CMO who works closely with law firms across the country, to examine why many firms generate leads but fail to convert them into signed cases.

The conversation shifts the focus away from click-through rates and cost per lead and toward what happens after the phone rings. Eberline explains why strong advertising campaigns can still underperform when intake systems, internal processes, or brand positioning aren't aligned.

“Firms often look at the ad account first,” said Hoffman, a leading law firm marketing expert and host of The Firm Report.“But the real bottleneck is frequently inside the firm.”

The episode explores why great ads cannot compensate for weak intake, slow follow-up, or inconsistent messaging. Eberline shares how branding and operational clarity directly impact conversion rates.

They also discuss the shifting balance between Google and social media for client acquisition, the continued decline of traditional media, and why attorneys who invest in personal branding are seeing stronger long-term growth.

One example highlighted in the episode shows how a firm increased revenue by 25 to 35 percent without raising its advertising budget, simply by fixing internal breakdowns and improving conversion systems.

For firms that feel stuck despite ongoing marketing investment, the episode offers a practical reframing: before increasing spend, evaluate what happens after the lead comes in.

