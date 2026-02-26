Mining Industry Report 2026-2035: A $2.75+ Trillion Market By 2030 With BHP Group, Rio Tinto Group, Glencore, Vale, And China Shenhua Energy Co Leading

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mining Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Mining Market Global Report 2026 is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management seeking to understand the mining industry's current and future landscape. With coverage of 16 key geographies, the report offers an unprecedented global perspective, assessing influential macro factors such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation rates, and regulatory changes.



The global mining market is experiencing significant growth, with its value expected to increase from $2.06 trillion in 2025 to $2.16 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5%. This growth trajectory is largely driven by robust industrial mineral demand, infrastructure advancements, rising energy consumption, and increased investments in large-scale mining projects. The presence of mineral-rich reserves further emphasizes the market's promising outlook.

Forecasts indicate a continued upward trend, predicting the market will reach $2.76 trillion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3%. Contributing factors include heightened demand for critical minerals, the adoption of low-emission mining practices, and advancements in worker safety technologies. Furthermore, emerging economies are expanding mining operations, and there's a notable focus on productivity enhancements through technological innovations. Key trends include mechanization, sustainable resource extraction, and an increase in large-scale surface mining projects.

Government entities are playing a crucial role in this growth by facilitating foreign investments and providing subsidies. Initiatives from public finance institutions and state-owned enterprises are fueling sector developments. For instance, Australia's mining industry demonstrated marked growth from 2022 to 2023, as reported by the Australian Bureau of Statistics in May 2024, illustrating the impact of governmental support.

Strategic partnerships are another pivotal component, as major industry players collaborate to boost revenue and innovation. Notably, in May 2023, Gradiant Corporation formed an alliance with Schlumberger NV and Rio Tinto Group to enhance mining productivity and sustainability, underscoring the industry's commitment to responsible practices.

Significant acquisitions are also shaping the landscape. In April 2025, Discovery Silver Corp., a Canadian mining company, acquired the Porcupine Complex from Newmont Corporation for $425 million. This move expanded Discovery Silver's North American portfolio and production capacity, underscoring the strategic maneuvers companies are making to secure market dominance.

Among the prominent players in the mining market are BHP Group Limited, Rio Tinto Group, Glencore plc, Vale S.A., and China Shenhua Energy Company Limited. These industry giants are leading innovations and operations across key regions, including Asia-Pacific, the largest regional market as of 2025, followed by North America.

Overall, the mining market is characterized by its diverse production and extraction activities, with sales encompassing minerals, metals, and valuable materials such as coal and gravel. Given the increasing global demand and strategic initiatives from both government and private sectors, the industry is poised for robust growth and transformation in the coming years.

Markets Covered: Mining Support Activities; General Minerals; Metal Ore; Coal, Lignite, and Anthracite.

Service Providers: Independent Contractors; Companies. Subsegments and Activities: Drilling Services, Exploration Services, and others.

