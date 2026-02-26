Mining Industry Report 2026-2035: A $2.75+ Trillion Market By 2030 With BHP Group, Rio Tinto Group, Glencore, Vale, And China Shenhua Energy Co Leading
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$2.16 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.76 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Global Mining Market Trends and Strategies
- Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification Increasing Adoption of Mechanized Mining Operations Rising Focus on Sustainable Resource Extraction Growing Deployment of Advanced Safety Systems Expansion of Large-Scale Surface Mining Projects Enhanced Use of High-Capacity Mining Equipment
Companies Featured
- BHP Group Limited Rio Tinto Group Glencore plc Vale S.A. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Anglo American Plc China Coal Energy Company Limited Jiangxi Copper Corporation Limited Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Zijin Mining Group Company Limited National Mineral Development Corporation Vedanta Hindustan Zinc Hindalco Industries Bharat Aluminium Company Rajasthan State Mines And Minerals Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Fortescue Metals Newcrest Mining South32 Evolution Mining China Northern Rare Earth Group High-Tech Co Ltd Shaanxi Coal And Chemical Industry Group Co Ltd China Molybdenum Co Ltd Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd Nyrstar Stolberg Gmbh Voerde Aluminium Gmbh Thyssen Schachtbau Holding Gmbh Imerys Metalcasting Germany Gmbh ENGINEERING DOBERSEK Gmbh Barbara Rohstoffbetriebe Gmbh Fastner & Co Eramet Manoir Industries Eurasia Mining Petropavlovsk Kaz Minerals Hochschild Mining Weglokok Silesian-American Corporation Kompania Weglowa KGHM Polska Miedz Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa Alrosa Nordgold Polymetal International Zarechnaya ARMZ Uranium Holding Stoilensky GOK Vorkutaugol Yakutugol Ural Mining And Metallurgical Company Freeport Mcmoran Newmont Mining Peabody Energy Teck Resources Barrick Gold (ABX) First Quantum Minerals (FM) Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Kinross Gold Corp Lundin Mining (LUN) Yamana Gold B2Gold Hudbay Minerals CSN Mineracao Veladero Mine Gualcamayo Mine Drummond Ltd Carbomax De Colombia SAS Shefa Gems OREN MODEL GAN LTD ARAVA Mines Ltd Quarry Mining LLC Centamin AIMR Mining African Rainbow Minerals Metal Manufacturing Nigeria Limited Sibanye-Stillwater
