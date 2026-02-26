Climatetech Connect Announces First 50 Speakers For Return To Washington, D.C.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading Insurers and Banks, Fortune 500 Executives, and Chief Scientists Among Roster for April 8-9 Conference

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClimateTech Connect (CTC), the premier cross-sector conference uniting technology experts, industry leaders and the public sector announces“First 50” roster of distinguished speakers for the conference returning to Washington, D.C. on April 8-9, 2026 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. The lineup includes Fortune 500 C-suite executives from the insurance and banking sectors, leading scientists, and technology innovators addressing the accelerating intersection of climate risk and technological solutions.

Building on the success of its inaugural year, the conference taps into the expertise of Casey Kempton, President of Personal Lines at Nationwide; Pete Gaynor, Former FEMA Administrator; Dr. Sarah Kapnick, Head of Global Climate Advisory at J.P. Morgan; and Benjamin Strauss, CEO and Chief Scientist at Climate Central, alongside leaders from Munich Re, Gallagher Re, PwC, and others.

"As extreme weather events increase in frequency and severity, all communities and businesses face heightened risks and the protection gap continues to widen," stated Megan Kuczynski, Founder and CEO of ClimateTech Connect.“ClimateTech Connect was created to bring risk bearers together for knowledge exchange, public and private partnerships, and to adopt groundbreaking technologies that advance climate resilience.”

“As climate volatility grows and organizations are increasingly exposed to operational and financial risks, advancing climate resilience through data-driven innovation, cross-sector collaboration, and pragmatic risk management is critical,” said Veronika Torarp, partner and PwC's insurance sustainability leader and CTC speaker. "We are excited to be sponsoring ClimateTech Connect and bring together leaders and innovators to accelerate solutions at the intersection of climate and technology, driving meaningful action that builds climate resilience at scale.”

The full roster of speakers is listed below. Those interested in attending ClimateTech Connect 2026 can sign up at CTC registration.

Climate Tech Connect 2026 First 50 Speakers

Keynotes



Steve Bowen, Chief Science Officer and Meteorologist, Gallagher Re

Kelly Hereid, Head of Catastrophe R&D, Corporate Enterprise, Liberty Mutual

Casey Kempton, President, Personal Lines, Nationwide Dr. Sarah Kapnick, Head of Global Climate Advisory, J.P. Morgan

Featured Speakers



Robert Pick, CIO at Tokio Marine North America, Group Deputy CITO at the Tokio Marine Group

Veronika Torarp, Insurance Sustainability Leader, PwC

Roy Wright, President and CEO, Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety

Raghuveer Vinukollu, Head of Climate Advisory and Insights, Munich Re

Pete Gaynor, Former FEMA Administrator

Melissa Hoffer, Climate Chief, Commonwealth of Massachusetts

Stephane Hallegatte, Chief Economic Advisor, The World Bank

Brandon Katz, Executive Vice President, Strategy, KatRisk

Jennifer Hoolehan-Kyung, SVP Business Performance Office, Nationwide

Daniel Kaniewski, U.S. Public Sector Leader at Marsh McLennan, former Deputy Administrator, FEMA

Philip Cunningham, Global Wildfire Peril Lead, Gallagher Re

Derrick Davis, Principal Risk Analyst, PG&E

Steve Bennett, Head of Climate and Catastrophe, Mercury Insurance

Dr. Ron Dembo, Founder and CEO, RiskThinking

Garrett Bradford, Principal and GIS Consultant, Milliman

Dr. Joy Ippolito, Managing Director, American Family Institute

Francis Bouchard, Managing Director, Climate, Marsh McLennan

Angela Grant, Chief Legal Officer, Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Illya Azaroff, President, American Institute of Architects

Ruth Foxe, Co-founder, RockRose Risk

Jared Kosky, Deputy Commissioner, Connecticut Insurance Department

Edward Boyanoski, Head of Property Underwriting, Munich Re

Kieran Bhatia, Senior Vice President, Climate and Sustainability, Guy Carpenter

Mike Gulla, CEO and Co-founder, Adaptive Insurance

Tom Sabbatelli-Goodyer, Director, Severe Weather, Moody's

Steve Weinstein, Founder and CEO, Mangrove Property Insurance

Jonathan Jackson, CEO, Previsico

Samuel Broomer, President, Embedded Parametric Embedded Solutions, Norman Max

Jing Liao, Chairwoman, Solera Foundation, Chief Administrative Officer, Solera

Brian Bastian, Head of Product, Property Guardian

Dave Winnaker, Co-founder and Chief Wildfire Officer, Xyloplan

Lisa Wardlaw, Deputy Global Strategy & Innovation Leader, Property & Casualty, Oliver Wyman

Denise Garth, Chief Strategy Officer, Majesco

Rebecca Harned, Principal Research Scientist, UL Research Institutes

Emilio Figueroa, Head of Insurance, Eventual

Jacqueline LeGrand, Founder and CEO, Maptycs

Anil Vasagiri, Senior Vice President, Risk Data Solutions, Swiss Re

Franklin Manchester, Global Insurance Strategic Advisor, Principal, SAS

Megan Kuczynski, Founder and CEO, ClimateTech Connect

Juan Mazzini, Global Head of Celent, Co-founder

Benjamin Strauss, CEO and Chief Scientist, Climate Central

Dominique Roudaut, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, Dai-ichi Life Holdings

Andy Neal, Senior Managing Director, Aon, Public Sector, Nat Cat and Climate, former Chief Actuary of NFIP

Daina Middleton, Independent Board Director, Palomar

Amy Berry, CEO, Tahoe Fund Andrew Canales, Chief Revenue Officer, SkyFiff

About ClimateTech Connect

Launched in 2025 by Founder and CEO Megan Kuczynski, ClimateTech Connect is where thought leaders, innovators, policymakers, and industry experts gather to advance climate adaptation and resilience strategies at scale. Taking place over two days in the Washington, D.C.-area each spring, the conference brings together cross-industry voices through masterclasses, keynotes, TED-style talks, tech demonstrations, pitch competition, a vibrant expo, immersive networking lunches, and an opening night cocktail reception.

Interested sponsors or attendees can visit climatetechconnect.

