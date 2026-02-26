TASI® Bank Boosts Commercial Real Estate Portfolio With $45 Million In Recent Transactions

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TASI® Bank, a San Francisco-based community business bank, today reported nearly $45 million recent commercial real estate transactions in six Bay Area counties completed in 2025 and early 2026.

They included:



Multi-family residential housing

Franchised hotel properties (Sonesta brand) and a 150,000 square foot retail shopping plaza anchored by a Home Depot store.



The properties involved in the transactions were located in Alameda, Contra Costa, Sacramento, San Francisco, San Jose, and San Mateo counties.

“Our commercial property expertise spans a wide range of industries,” said Abhay Sandhu, regional vice president.“Several of the transactions involved operators with whom we have previously worked in industries that lenders often overlook.”

TASI Bank, which has an office at 400 Montgomery Street in San Francisco's Financial District, has been located there since 1984, first as the Bank of Guam (®) and since 2022 as a standalone subsidiary under the TASI Bank name.

“While we are not as well-known as some of our competitors in the Commercial Real Estate (CRE) sector,” said Sandhu,“we often use that to our advantage in assisting our clients with speed, certainty of execution and creative financing structures.” TASI Bank has in excess of $700 million in total net assets. While the vast majority of its business in the nine Bay Area counties, the bank also has a loan portfolio which includes customers in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties.

“We are definitely seeing an uptick in volume,” he said“Activity in the CRE market is rebounding from the Fed's post-pandemic tightening cycle that began in 2022. We are seeing clients coming off the sidelines as prices improve in the market. From San Francisco to Sacramento, certain sectors and asset classes are showing signs of strength from their pandemic lows. We remain committed to helping our clients as they uncover opportunities in the market.”

Sandhu attributed the increase in activity to a variety of factors, including interest rate reductions and a momentum swing that has changed from“wait and see” to owners/investors looking to expand their portfolios.

About TASI® Bank

TASI® Bank is a San Francisco-based community business bank providing customized financial solutions for specialized industries, including commercial real estate, technology, and regulated cannabis. Built on a foundation of transparency, compliance, and partnership, TASI Bank supports entrepreneurs and business owners with tailored lending and banking services that promote growth and accountability.

Additional information is available at or by calling 415-392-1670.