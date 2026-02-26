403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nuclear Science & History Museum Appoints Kyle Harrison, General Partner At Contrary, To The Board Of Trustees
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Museum of Nuclear Science & History is proud to announce the appointment of Kyle William Harrison to its Board of Directors. As a General Partner at the venture capital firm Contrary, Harrison brings a wealth of experience in identifying and scaling the technologies that define the modern industrial era.
Based in San Francisco, Harrison has dedicated his career to backing founders who tackle "hard problems." At Contrary, his investment portfolio spans the most critical sectors of global infrastructure, including nuclear energy, electrical infrastructure, aerospace, defense, and manufacturing. His unique perspective on the intersection of legacy industries and frontier technology will be instrumental in guiding the museum's mission to inspire the next generation of innovators.
"We are thrilled to welcome Kyle to our board," said Toni Hiley, Chair, Board of Trustees. "His deep understanding of how industrial categories are being revolutionized-from energy to aerospace-aligns perfectly with our goal of showcasing the evolution of human ingenuity. Kyle's expertise will help us bridge the gap between historical achievement and the future of global industry."
Harrison holds a BSc in Accounting from Brigham Young University, providing him with a rigorous financial foundation that complements his visionary approach to venture capital. His appointment comes at a pivotal time as the museum expands its focus on STEM education and telling the story of the nuclear industry.
"I've spent my whole career investing in the visionary entrepreneurs that build the future," said Kyle Harrison. "Nothing is more important to me than making sure that the rising generation is inspired to solve the world's most complex problems, and the museum is a powerful part of that journey."
As a member of the Board, Harrison will contribute to the museum's strategic planning, focusing on initiatives that connect the institution with the technology and venture communities.
“We are honored to welcome Kyle to our Board of Trustees,” said Jennifer Hayden, President and CEO of the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History.“His expertise ensures that we remain a leading museum where visitors can engage with both the history and the incredible future of nuclear science.”
###
About Contrary
Contrary is a talent and research-driven investment firm. The firm backs a small number of exceptional people and the companies they build, from seed to scale, including Anduril, Ramp, Base Power, Valar Atomics, and others. Contrary also publishes Contrary Research, a private company equity research platform. Visit contrary to learn more.
About the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History:
The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History, located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, presents, interprets, and preserves the complex history and science of the atomic age in an objective and thought-provoking manner. The Museum is open 361 days a year from 8 am to 5 pm. Visit nuclearmuseum for more information.
Based in San Francisco, Harrison has dedicated his career to backing founders who tackle "hard problems." At Contrary, his investment portfolio spans the most critical sectors of global infrastructure, including nuclear energy, electrical infrastructure, aerospace, defense, and manufacturing. His unique perspective on the intersection of legacy industries and frontier technology will be instrumental in guiding the museum's mission to inspire the next generation of innovators.
"We are thrilled to welcome Kyle to our board," said Toni Hiley, Chair, Board of Trustees. "His deep understanding of how industrial categories are being revolutionized-from energy to aerospace-aligns perfectly with our goal of showcasing the evolution of human ingenuity. Kyle's expertise will help us bridge the gap between historical achievement and the future of global industry."
Harrison holds a BSc in Accounting from Brigham Young University, providing him with a rigorous financial foundation that complements his visionary approach to venture capital. His appointment comes at a pivotal time as the museum expands its focus on STEM education and telling the story of the nuclear industry.
"I've spent my whole career investing in the visionary entrepreneurs that build the future," said Kyle Harrison. "Nothing is more important to me than making sure that the rising generation is inspired to solve the world's most complex problems, and the museum is a powerful part of that journey."
As a member of the Board, Harrison will contribute to the museum's strategic planning, focusing on initiatives that connect the institution with the technology and venture communities.
“We are honored to welcome Kyle to our Board of Trustees,” said Jennifer Hayden, President and CEO of the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History.“His expertise ensures that we remain a leading museum where visitors can engage with both the history and the incredible future of nuclear science.”
###
About Contrary
Contrary is a talent and research-driven investment firm. The firm backs a small number of exceptional people and the companies they build, from seed to scale, including Anduril, Ramp, Base Power, Valar Atomics, and others. Contrary also publishes Contrary Research, a private company equity research platform. Visit contrary to learn more.
About the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History:
The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History, located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, presents, interprets, and preserves the complex history and science of the atomic age in an objective and thought-provoking manner. The Museum is open 361 days a year from 8 am to 5 pm. Visit nuclearmuseum for more information.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment