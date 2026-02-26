Gujarat's Pariej Wetland Sees Sarus Crane Numbers Triple In A Decade

Pariej Wetland in Gujarat's Kheda district has emerged as a notable example of wetland conservation, supporting a growing population of the Sarus Crane, the world's tallest flying bird. Recent data indicate a steady rise in the number of Sarus cranes in the region, reflecting sustained conservation efforts and increased community participation.

Sarus Crane Population Soars

According to a survey conducted in June 2025, a total of 1,477 Sarus cranes were recorded across Kheda and Anand districts. Forest officials note that the population has risen significantly over the past decade. "In 2015, the population of the Sarus crane was around 500, and by 2025, it increased to more than 1,400. It is a wetland site, so a lot of tourists come here for birdwatching," said SY Pathan, a forester associated with the area.

A Growing Hub for Birdwatchers

Pariej Wetland now supports more than 120 species of birds, making it an important destination for birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts. The site has increasingly attracted visitors seeking nature-based tourism experiences.

Tourist Jhanvi Joshi said she learned about the wetland through social media and travelled specifically to observe the birds. "It is really beautiful; there's so much peace here," she said.

Another visitor, Mihir Barot, highlighted the conservation initiatives undertaken in the region, stating that the Gujarat government has implemented various measures to ensure the species thrives and to develop the area as a tourism destination.

A Model of Collaborative Conservation

Conservation efforts at Pariej Wetland are being carried out through collaboration between the Forest Department, non-governmental organisations, students, and local farming communities.

NGOs have played a role in strengthening habitat protection and conducting scientific monitoring.

Community-Led Initiatives

Jatin Patel, Project Coordinator at Shroff's UPL Foundation, said the organisation undertakes regular Sarus population monitoring and conservation programmes. "We also conduct awareness programmes for schoolchildren and local residents. To generate alternate livelihoods among nearby villagers, we provide nature guide training to youths, and more than 40 volunteers have recently joined us," he said.

The Shroffs UPL Foundation's Sarus Conservation Project works in coordination with government agencies and local stakeholders to protect wetland habitats while promoting community engagement.

Pariej Wetland is increasingly being seen as part of Gujarat's broader eco-tourism strategy, where conservation, local participation, and tourism development are integrated. Officials and conservation groups view the rising Sarus population as an indicator of effective habitat management and sustained protection efforts in the region. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)