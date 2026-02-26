Who Is Allyson Friedman? Hunter College Professor Placed On Leave After Her Racially Offensive Comments Spark Outrage

MENAFN - Live Mint) Allyson Friedman, an associate professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at Hunter College, has been placed on leave pending an investigation into controversial remarks made during a virtual public meeting that were captured on a hot mic and circulated online, sparking widespread backlash.

Remarks during school meeting spark backlash

The remarks were made during February 10 meeting of the New York City School District 3 Community Education Council, where a Black eighth-grade student was speaking about concerns over a potential shutdown of her Upper West Side public school.

Friedman, who was attending the meeting as a parent, was heard making offensive comments after inadvertently unmuting her microphone. A recording of the meeting circulated online, triggering widespread outrage.

According to the recording posted online, Friedman was heard saying,“They're too dumb to know they're in a bad school.”

In another comment, she said:“If you train a black person well enough, they'll know to use the back. You don't have to tell them anymore.”

Two adults in the meeting immediately challenged the remarks, while others appeared stunned.

College launches investigation

Hunter College President Nancy Cantor said in a statement on Wednesday (February 25):“I write to share an update about actions that Hunter College is taking as a result of the incident during a recent virtual meeting... in which abhorrent remarks were heard coming from a district parent who also is a Hunter employee.”

“As I shared earlier, we are investigating this matter under the university's applicable conduct and nondiscrimination policies,” she added.

“Pending the outcome of our investigation, the employee has been placed on leave.”

The college did not specify whether Friedman will continue to receive pay during the leave.

Statement from Friedman

Friedman later issued a statement, saying her comments had been taken out of context and were not reflective of her views.

“My complete comments make clear these abhorrent views are not my own, nor were they directed at any student or group,” she said.

“However, I recognize these comments caused harm and pain, while that was not my intent I do truly apologize.”

Context and support measures

Cantor noted that the incident occurred during a meeting where Black History Month was being observed and discussions were underway about systemic racism in education.

“This painful incident unfolded at a meeting where Black History Month was being celebrated, and the pernicious and enduring effects of anti-Black systemic racism were being discussed,” Cantor wrote.

She added that counseling services and an employee assistance program are available to members of the college community who may need support.

Allyson Friedman: Education, research, published work

Allyson Friedman specializes in cellular neurophysiology and leads the Friedman Lab, which studies the neural circuits and neuroadaptations that influence social behavior, mood, and anxiety disorders.

She completed her postdoctoral fellowship at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. She earned her Ph.D. from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine of New York University and holds a B.A. from Barnard College.

Her research focuses on how coping strategies, sex hormones, and social support shape neural circuits that guide social behaviors. She has authored or co-authored studies published in leading journals including Nature Communications, Science, Biological Psychiatry, and the Journal of Neuroscience.