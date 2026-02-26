Sales Alert: Ameramex Secures $2.1 Million In New Equipment Orders
February 26, 2026 9:50 AM EST | Source: AmeraMex International Inc.
Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a leading provider of heavy equipment for logistics operations, infrastructure development, and forestry conservation, announced today that it has secured $2.1 million in new equipment orders.
High-Capacity Container Handlers Strengthen Customer FleetsThe orders include two refurbished Taylor TXLC-975 loaded container handlers 20 to 50 tons and move fully loaded 20- and 40-foot containers with precision. These machines can stack containers with 1-inch accuracy, enabling terminals to maximize vertical storage, reduce yard footprint, and accelerate ship-to-shore, rail yard, and warehouse operations. Their speed and precision help customers increase throughput, reduce bottlenecks, and lower operating costs.
Refurbished Taylor Forklifts Expand Heavy-Lift Capabilities
Customers also purchased three refurbished Taylor forklifts:
- Taylor XH-520 with a 52,000-lb lifting capacity Taylor XH-400 with a 40,000-lb lifting capacity Taylor THDC-650 with a 65,000-lb lifting capacity
These units support demanding industrial, logistics, and construction applications where reliability and lifting power are essential.
Growing Demand for Electric Equipment
AmeraMex continues to expand its electric equipment offerings with two complementary product lines:FirstGreen Electric Skid Steer Loaders
FirstGreen is among the few manufacturers offering a fully electric-only lineup, not just a single electric model. Their machines are gaining traction with contractors, municipalities, and industrial users seeking to reduce emissions, noise, and operating fluids. The latest orders include three new FirstGreen electric skid steer loaders.
LiuGong is emerging as a leader in heavy electric equipment, particularly for:
- Urban construction Indoor or emissions-restricted environments Fleets targeting lower operating costs Companies pursuing sustainability or grant-funded equipment purchases
Its electric portfolio includes wheel loaders, excavators, dumpers/haulers, scissor lifts, and material-handling equipment. The orders included one LiuGong electric wheel loader.
Conference Momentum and Grant Support Drive Sales Pipeline
AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, "Our expanded customer support capabilities with a dedicated sales associate focused exclusively on helping customers identify and secure state, local, and federal grants has been successful with approximately $1 million in today's sales update generated by the grant program. We have additional applications moving steadily through the pipeline. While the approval process typically takes four to five months, the volume and quality of applications we are submitting with our customers positions us for a strong year ahead.
Hamre continued, "The Company's presence at the 77th Annual Sierra-Cascade Logging Conference generated strong interest in its construction and forestry conservation equipment, and we are in talks with several potential new customers."
Equipment Demos and Sales Inquiries
For equipment pricing or to schedule a demonstration of:
- FirstGreen electric skid steer loaders ASV Posi-Track and skid steer loaders Menzi Muck excavators Magni telescopic handlers CMI mulching track tractors LiuGong construction equipment
contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at 530.895.8955.
About AmeraMex International
AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to customers in construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. With more than 40 years of experience, the Company provides comprehensive sales and service support. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to factors-many outside the Company's control-that could cause actual results to differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with OTC Markets. AmeraMex undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, even as new information becomes available.
