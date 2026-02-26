MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) SEC Announces Roundtable on Private Markets Valuation As Retail Investor Access Accelerates

February 26, 2026 9:57 AM EST | Source: Newsfile SEC Press Digest

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced it will hold a roundtable on March 4 to discuss private market valuations and responsible retailization.

The roundtable will be hosted by the Division of Investment Management from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET at the SEC's Washington D.C. headquarters and streamed live on the SEC website.

“With retail exposure to alternative investments becoming more common, we want to help everyday investors understand the different valuation approaches used in these products,” said Brian Daly, Director of the SEC's Division of Investment Management.

The two-panel roundtable will include panelists from the private market industry and will be moderated by officials from the Division of Investment Management.

The roundtable includes the following panels:

Panel 1: When two worlds collide

Asset classes historically offered in the private markets continue to migrate into publicly offered vehicles as the lines between public and private continue to blur. What are the opportunities and challenges this presents for managers, investors, and regulators? What should the investing public consider?

Moderator: Brian Daly, Director of the Division of Investment Management

Panelists:

Cliff Asness, Founder, Managing Principal and Chief Investment Officer of AQR Capital management

Katie King, Partner, PwC

John Finley, Senior Managing Director and Chief Legal Officer, Blackstone

Marc Pinto, Managing Director, Global Head of Private Credit, Moody's Ratings

Panel 2: Fund Governance

As managers seek innovative ways to deliver exposure to private market assets in response to retail demand, what challenges does this present from a governance perspective? What opportunities does the industry have for improving fund governance? This panel will explore the perspective of the practitioner, including compliance with 2a-5, challenges presented by the asset class, and best practices.

Moderators:

Blair Burnett, Branch Chief, Investment Company Regulation Office, SEC's Division of Investment Management

Michael Republicano, Assistant Chief Accountant, SEC's Division of Investment Management

Panelists:

Pete Driscoll, Partner, PwC

John Mahon, Partner, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP

Jamila Abston Mayfield, Chief Regulatory Services Officer, Comply

Bryan Morris, Partner, Deloitte

Blake Nesbitt, Chief Investment Officer, Cliffwater

Please register in advance for in-person attendance. Registration is not required to view the webcast online. The livestream as well as roundtable agenda and panelists will be available on the event webpage.



###

Source: Newsfile SEC Press Digest