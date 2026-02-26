Promise Longe

Ph.D. candidate specializing in reservoir simulation and numerical modeling for subsurface energy systems, with a strong foundation in thermodynamics, multiphase flow, and machine learning. Extensive research experience in CO2-enhanced oil recovery (CO2-EOR), carbon capture and storage (CCS), underground hydrogen storage (UHS), unconventional reservoir modeling, and reactive transport. Skilled in implementing and validating complex physical models using Python and C++, with familiarity in high-performance computing environments. Demonstrated ability to communicate technical insights clearly, collaborate in multidisciplinary research teams, and contribute innovative solutions to reservoir simulation challenges.

