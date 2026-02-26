Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Market: High-Growth Opportunities For Investors To 2034 Delveinsight Biohaven Pharma, Abbvie, Biohaven Pharma, Astrazeneca, Medtronicneuro, Hoffmann-La Roche

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Companies in the market include - Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AbbVie, AstraZeneca, MedtronicNeuro, Hoffmann-La Roche, Ortho-McNeil Pharmaceutical, Forest Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, Janssen-Ortho Inc., Pfizer, and others.

DelveInsight's “Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Obsessive Compulsive Disorder market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Market Report:



The Obsessive Compulsive Disorder market size was valued approximately USD 1,000 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In August 2025, neurocare group AG has obtained FDA clearance for its Apollo TMS Therapy device for the treatment of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), broadening the range of non-invasive mental health treatment options available.

In December 2024, Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) can be highly resistant to standard therapies, significantly affecting patients' quality of life. In a groundbreaking effort, researchers conducted the first-ever clinical trial using magnetic resonance-guided focused ultrasound (MRgFUS) capsulotomy for individuals with treatment-resistant OCD. A decade-long follow-up revealed lasting symptom relief, improved daily functioning, and strong patient satisfaction. These findings highlight MRgFUS capsulotomy as a promising, safe, and effective treatment option, bringing renewed hope to OCD patients globally.

In 2023, the market size of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in the United States was approximately USD 600 million.

In 2023, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) generated roughly USD 290 million in revenue across the seven major markets, while antipsychotics followed, earning around USD 160 million.

In 2023, the market size for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in the EU4 countries and the UK was approximately USD 380 million.

In 2023, the United States had approximately 2.1 million diagnosed prevalent cases of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.

In 2023, the 7MM had around 320,000 mild cases, 760,000 moderate cases, and 1,100,000 severe cases of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.

In 2023, approximately 22% of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder cases in the EU4 and the UK were male, while about 78% were female.

Key Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Therapies: Troriluzole, Fluvoxamine maleate, BHV-4157, Troriluzole, Quetiapine, Reclaim®, Bitopertin, topiramate, Escitalopram, Duloxetine, Topiramate, Paliperidone, pregabalin, and others

The Obsessive Compulsive Disorder epidemiology based on gender analyzed that the occurrence of gender-specific cases of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder is more in females than in males The Obsessive Compulsive Disorder market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Obsessive Compulsive Disorder pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Obsessive Compulsive Disorder market dynamics.

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Overview

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is a mental health condition characterized by persistent, unwanted thoughts (obsessions) and repetitive behaviors (compulsions) performed to alleviate anxiety. These behaviors often interfere with daily activities and can significantly impact an individual's quality of life. Common obsessions include fears of contamination or harm, while compulsions might involve excessive cleaning, checking, or organizing. OCD affects both adults and children and typically requires treatment through therapy, medication, or a combination of both to manage symptoms effectively.

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Obsessive Compulsive Disorder market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

Prevalent Cases of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Obsessive Compulsive Disorder market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Obsessive Compulsive Disorder market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Therapies and Key Companies



Troriluzole: Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Fluvoxamine maleate: AbbVie

BHV-4157: Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Quetiapine: AstraZeneca

Reclaim®: MedtronicNeuro

Bitopertin: Hoffmann-La Roche

topiramate: Ortho-McNeil Pharmaceutical

Escitalopram: Forest Laboratories

Duloxetine: Eli Lilly and Company

Topiramate: Janssen-Ortho Inc

Paliperidone: Ortho-McNeil Janssen Scientific pregabalin: Pfizer

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Market Drivers



Negative lifestyle practices like unhealthy eating habits,smoking, lack of abundant sleep, and sedentary routine further proliferate anxiety disorders among individuals. Even though the emerging pipeline for OCD is not robust, the expected approval of troriluzole, a late-stage drug candidate with novel MoA, would drive the market.

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Market Barriers



SRIs, antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, and CBT are the mainstay of treatment for OCD. Therapies with novel MoAs are required to exhibit better efficacy and fewer side effects. Although several clinical, environmental, and biological predictors of response have been reported, delivering more personalized treatments for OCD is not a reality thus far.

Scope of the Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Companies: Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AbbVie, AstraZeneca, MedtronicNeuro, Hoffmann-La Roche, Ortho-McNeil Pharmaceutical, Forest Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, Janssen-Ortho Inc., Pfizer, and others

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Therapeutic Assessment: Obsessive Compulsive Disorder current marketed and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder emerging therapies

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Market Dynamics: Obsessive Compulsive Disorder market drivers and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement

