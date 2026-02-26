Mesa Studio Blends Iris Photography With The Art Of Becoming Through The Iris Wisdom Project

MENAFN - GetNews)



MESA, AZ - February 26, 2026 - Sol Iris Photography, a Mesa-based studio specializing in high-resolution iris photography, is quietly building something beyond photography. Through the Iris Wisdom Project, clients are invited to share a brief piece of wisdom alongside their iris portrait - a thought, truth, or lesson that has helped them in life.

Contributions are anonymous and paired only with the client's iris image, occasionally shared on social media to inspire others. Prompts on the studio's intake form encourage simple, honest reflections - things like "Be kind to yourself. You're still becoming," "Every season has a purpose," or "Trust the detours."

"The first time I saw an iris photograph, I was mesmerized, it looked celestial," said founder Saskia Soliz. "The more I learned about the iris, the more I saw it as a symbol of a person's life journey. It's deeply personal and beautiful. When clients see their portrait, I hope they recognize the light they bring to the world."

From Autism Support to Iris Photography

Before launching Sol Iris Photography in December 2024, Soliz spent years supporting individuals with autism. It was during that work that a young client told her something she never forgot: "Just because it's not how you would do it, doesn't mean I'm wrong."

That moment reshaped her understanding of growth - not as correction, but as alignment. It led her to a deeper interest in helping people move toward what matters to them, even in the presence of difficult thoughts and feelings.

"I believe everyone is on their own journey of becoming," Soliz said. "My work is about cheering them on - helping people see the beauty and wisdom they already carry."

That philosophy became the foundation for her children's book Hush Little Mind, available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and now drives the creative vision behind Sol Iris Photography and the Iris Wisdom Project.

What Makes Iris Photography Different

The human iris contains more than 240 distinct features - crypts, furrows, rings, freckles, and color variations - making it roughly ten times more distinctive than a fingerprint. Using professional macro photography and calibrated lighting, Sol Iris Photography captures that detail in portraits that reveal patterns most people have never seen in their own eyes.

Sessions are 15 minutes per iris, conducted by appointment at the studio in Downtown Mesa. Clients receive professionally edited digital files within three days, with options for custom iris designs and professional prints on metal, acrylic, or thinwrap - shipped directly to their door.

Pricing starts at $60 for a single iris, $100 for two, and $45 per iris for families of three or more. The studio is also expanding its offerings with a line of personalized products featuring clients' iris images - details coming soon at irisphotographyaz.

A Growing Niche in Arizona

Sol Iris Photography is one of only two dedicated iris photography studios operating in Arizona. As a woman-owned small business, the studio has built its reputation on education, transparency, and a guided client experience - from the history of iris photography through final delivery.

Couples, families, and individuals across the Phoenix metropolitan area book sessions for date nights, anniversaries, personal milestones, and meaningful gifts. Gift cards are also available through the studio's website.

