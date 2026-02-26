Incoming Fedex Freight President & CEO John Smith To Deliver Opening Keynote At ACT Expo 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Las Vegas, NV, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACT Expo, The Leading Fleet Technology Show, today announced that John Smith, incoming president & CEO of FedEx Freight, will deliver the opening keynote at ACT Expo 2026, taking place May 4-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. His keynote will kick off four days where the entire commercial transportation ecosystem gathers to evaluate the technologies, strategies, and investments shaping fleet performance in the years ahead.

In his leadership role at FedEx Freight, Smith oversees North America's largest less-than-truckload (LTL) freight network, a division that generated $8.9 billion in revenue in 2025 and operates one of the broadest LTL service footprints across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Smith has nearly 40 years of experience in the transportation industry and joined FedEx in 2000.

At a time when freight markets are navigating demand volatility, shifting trade flows, and accelerating digital transformation, Smith's perspective will be relevant to fleets as they reassess capital investments and long-term technology roadmaps.

Planning What's Next in Freight

“John leads one of the most sophisticated surface freight networks in North America,” said Erik Neandross, President of TRC's Clean Transportation Solutions group, producers of ACT Expo.“ACT Expo is where progressive fleet leaders come to plan what's next. Hearing directly from an operator managing complexity at this scale will give attendees real insight into how technology, network strategy, and disciplined execution translate into competitive advantage.”

Smith's keynote, scheduled for 2:10pm on Monday, May 4, will focus on the accelerating evolution of freight operations, emerging technologies that are reshaping network performance, and strategies for fleets to thrive in an increasingly dynamic market environment. As FedEx Freight prepares to stand as a separate public company on June 1, Smith's frontline experience will offer unique insight into scaling operations while balancing customer expectations, cost management, and service quality.

“The LTL industry is being reshaped by rising expectations for speed, reliability, and visibility, and at FedEx Freight, we know a lot of that starts with the truck,” said John Smith.“We're continually refining our operations and working towards a safer and more efficient fleet. I'm eager to share what we're learning and where we see opportunities for the industry as a whole at ACT Expo.”

During the session, Smith will address how large-scale LTL networks are leveraging data, predictive analytics, and automation to improve capacity management and service reliability. He will also discuss how major carriers are balancing cost discipline with investments in digital systems and lower-carbon fleet strategies to meet rising customer expectations.

Additional Industry Leaders on the ACT Expo 2026 Mainstage

ACT Expo 2026 will also bring additional industry leader keynotes to the mainstage:

RJ Scaringe, Founder & CEO of Rivian, will focus on Rivian's expanding role in commercial transportation, including the company's work with fleets on large-scale EV deployments, and the outlook on new vehicles and technologies that can strengthen fleet operations and financial performance.

Stephen Roy, President, Mack Trucks, and Chairman, Volvo Group North America, will discuss global technology shifts, digital vehicle integration, and how fleets are optimizing uptime and total cost of ownership in a transitional market.

These keynote sessions are part of ACT Expo's comprehensive educational and peer-to-peer program designed to help fleet decision-makers understand the business case and adopt the technologies that drive uptime, efficiency, safety, and financial performance.

About ACT Expo

For more than 16 years, ACT Expo has been the must-attend event for fleet decision-makers seeking clear, unbiased guidance on advanced transportation technologies. The 2026 program is built to help fleets evaluate and prioritize the technologies shaping the next decade of commercial transportation, including AI, automation, connected vehicles, software-defined platforms, advanced powertrains, and zero-emission solutions.

ACT Expo brings the entire fleet ecosystem together in one place, including fleet operators, shippers, OEMs, technology providers, infrastructure partners, utilities, policymakers, and industry leaders. Attendees gain direct access to the insights, technologies, and peer experience needed to make confident decisions in a rapidly evolving market.

ACT Expo 2026

May 4-7, 2026

Las Vegas Convention Center

Las Vegas, NV



