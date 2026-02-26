SSRG Announces Acquisition Of Elite Residential Concierge In Ontario

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scarlet Security & Risk Group (SSRG) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Elite Residential Concierge, a leading Ontario-based provider of residential concierge and security services. This significant addition to the group strengthens SSRG's presence in Eastern Canada and enhances its ability to deliver premium, people-focused security and concierge solutions across key markets.

As part of the transaction, all 1000 members of the Elite Residential Concierge team will join SSRG and remain in their current roles. This continuity ensures uninterrupted service for clients while preserving the culture and operational strengths that have fueled Elite's success.

Elite Residential Concierge has demonstrated impressive, consistent year-over-year growth for the past five years, driven by a highly experienced leadership team and a strong reputation for service excellence. The organization has built a trusted brand within the residential and mixed-use real estate sector, supported by a culture centered on professionalism, reliability, and client satisfaction.

“This is an exciting and transformative moment for SSRG,” said Patrick Doyle, SSRG CEO.“Elite Residential Concierge brings a strong reputation and a shared dedication to quality and people-focused service. This acquisition strengthens our presence in Eastern Canada and meaningfully expands the size, scale, and overall capacity of SSRG as we continue to build a leading national platform.”

“Elite was founded with a clear vision, to raise industry standards through exceptional, personalized concierge and security services that make every residence feel like home”, said Salim Bel Mamoun, founder of Elite Residential Concierge.“Our success has been built on strong relationships, rigorous training, uncompromising standards, and a deep belief that great people create great outcomes. SSRG is the natural fit as it was essential to align with a partner who shared these same values and commitment to excellence.”

SSRG aims to be a major consolidator of the quality firms who bring an intimate understanding of their operating environments but may lack the scale to compete on much larger enterprises and national contracts. SSRG seeks to become the Canadian firm of choice for discerning owners seeking scale, succession, growth and the support and capacity of joining a larger team with a local approach.

David Melhado was the exclusive advisor to the transaction.

About SSRG

Scarlet Security & Risk Group (SSRG) is one of Canada's leading security and risk management firms, providing a comprehensive suite of services including protective services, concierge and hospitality staffing, systems integration, investigations, risk advisory, and technology-enabled security solutions. Through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, SSRG continues to build one of the most diverse and qualified teams in the industry, delivering tailored solutions to clients across Canada.

About Elite Residential Concierge

Elite Residential Concierge is a premier Ontario-based provider of residential concierge and security services, serving high-rise residential, mixed-use, and luxury communities. Known for its people-first approach, Elite delivers professional concierge, security, and front-of-house services designed to enhance resident experience and property value. With a strong leadership team and a track record of consistent growth, Elite Residential Concierge has become a trusted partner to property managers and developers across Ontario.

