Hethereau Calling: NTE (Neverness To Everness) Launches April 29

BEIJING, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perfect World Games and Hotta Studio are thrilled to announce that their ambitious, urban open-world RPG, NTE (Neverness to Everness), will launch on April 29, 2026, for PC, PlayStation®5, iOS, and Android, with pre-registration pages open now for all platforms – and a host of rewards available to the community as thanks for signing up ahead of the big day.

Check out the NTE NVIDIA DLSS 4 Comparison:

YouTube | Download

Over the past 18 months, NTE has invited players onto the streets of Hethereau through two global beta tests and at appearances at major events like gamescom and Tokyo Game Show, all of which have resulted in a hugely positive response from the community and invaluable feedback for improving the game. For the official launch, players can look forward to:

A Polished Visual Experience:



Updated to Unreal Engine 5.7 with Global Illumination System support

NVIDIA DLSS 4 with Multi-Frame Gen Updated character models, with enhanced designs and details



Immersive Urban Gameplay



Crime Mechanics: Committing illegal acts in the city increases your wanted level, which may lead to a police pursuit! After being captured, players will be sent to the detention center, where they can either work to repay their debt to society...or attempt to break out!

Engaging multiplayer gameplay: Players can invite friends to their world, where they can race, play mahjong, and participate in the Pink Paws Heist! First-person POV available, both for driving and exploring on foot



Highway Freedom



Numerous vehicle models for players to choose from, including regular cars, muscle cars, supercars, and motorbikes

High fidelity physics engine: Players can honk their horns and jump off their vehicles mid-ride, while the vehicles themselves are also now susceptible to popped tires, knockbacks, damage and...explosions! Real-time drifting: The driving experience will be affected by different weather conditions, with rain and snow increasing the risk of losing control



Hit the goals to unlock exclusive launch rewards!

As thanks to the community for all their feedback, Perfect World Games has also opened up several reward tiers as part of a pre-registration campaign, giving fans the chance to earn a selection of bonuses after the launch.

The list of potential Pre-Registration Milestone Rewards includes:



15 million pre-registrations: Beetle Coin x30,000

20 million pre-registrations: Elite Hunter Guide x20

25 million pre-registrations: Fabricated Dice x5

30 million pre-registrations: Character - Haniel x1 35 million pre-registrations: Fabricated Dice x15



About NTE

NTE is an ambitious and unique online RPG that takes place in the city of Hethereau - a vast, seamless open world rendered with the power of Unreal Engine 5, where humans co-exist with supernatural anomalies. Players will control a range of vibrant and dynamic characters, each with their own unique personalities and abilities, to explore the city and investigate these anomalies in episodic comedy-drama storylines.

Aside from the core story and RPG gameplay, players will also be able to take part in an ever-expanding roster of activities, including collecting, modding, and racing sports cars, buying and designing their own chic city getaways, and even running a business. Whatever you choose to do with your time in Hethereau, the experience will always be immersive, absorbing, and never-ending.

NTE launches on April 29 for PC, PlayStation 5, iOS, and Android. More information is available via the NTE website, or by following the game on X and joining the official Discord server.

A full press kit, including logo, screenshots, key art, and more, can be found here: .

About Perfect World Games

Perfect World Games is a global gaming company specializing in game development, operations, and publishing. With a diverse product portfolio across MMO, open-world, action, turn-based, and other genres, the company has expanded its presence on multiple platforms, including PC, mobile, consoles, and VR. Leveraging its industry-leading in-house development capabilities, Perfect World Games is committed to delivering high-quality game content and experiences to players worldwide. For more information, please visit:

About Hotta Studio

Hotta Studio previously developed the globally released open-world game Tower of Fantasy. Tower of Fantasy features a light sci-fi art style with anime aesthetics, and was created with Unreal Engine 4, providing players worldwide with a rich and diverse open-world gaming experience.

