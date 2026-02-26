PMI INVESTOR NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Picard Medical Investors Of Securities Class Action Deadline On April 3, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in Picard Medical between September 2, 2025 and October 31, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).









NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Picard Medical, Inc. (“Picard” or the“Company”) (NYSE: PMI) and reminds investors of the April 3, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that Picard was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media-based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals; (2) that insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; and (3) that Picard's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity driving the stock price.

On October 24, 2025, Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE: PMI) shares closed at $5.31, a steep decline from the prior trading session's close of $13.20 on October 23, 2025. This represents a drop of $7.89 per share, or approximately a 59.8% decrease in value in a single session, marking one of the most significant one-day declines since the company's recent IPO.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Picard Medical's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

