INVESTOR NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Wealthfront

If you suffered significant losses in Wealthfront stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).









NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Wealthfront Corporation (“Wealthfront” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: WLTH).

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

Shares of Wealthfront Corporation declined sharply following the company's first post-IPO earnings release, pressured by disappointing asset flow figures and emerging investor concerns about strategic exposures underpinning its mortgage business. The stock sell-off came as Wealthfront reported softer net inflows in recent months, signaling a slowdown in client acquisitions and cash management balances relative to prior periods. Additionally, heightened market scrutiny over the CEO's ownership stake in a banking partner central to the firm's mortgage initiative has added to investor uncertainty, fueling speculation around potential conflicts of interest and long-term integration risks.

Since the company's IPO on or around December 12, 2025, at $14.00 per share, the stock has fallen $3.74, or 26.71%, to close at $10.26 on January 14, 2026.

To learn more about the Wealthfront investigation, go to /WLTH call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at