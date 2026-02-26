Aygstar Group Files Federal Trademark Infringement Lawsuit Against $130 Million-Backed Chinese AI Company Over LOVART Mark

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aygstar Group LLC Sues Resonate International Inc. (Lovart AI), U.S. Subsidiary of LiblibAI, in the Southern District of New York

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aygstar Group LLC, a design studio and owner of the registered GRACE LOVART trademark (U.S. Reg. No. 7,431,810), has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Resonate International Inc., the U.S. entity operating the AI design platform Lovart AI. The case, Aygstar Group LLC v. Resonate International Inc. (1:26-cv-00990), was filed February 4, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleging trademark infringement, false designation of origin, unfair competition, and cybersquatting.

According to the complaint, Aygstar has used the GRACE LOVART name and its distinctive cosmic‐themed aesthetic since 2021 across digital art, design services, multimedia projects, and online platforms. The USPTO issued its federal registration in 2024, and it remains the only LOVART‐formative registration in the United States.

The lawsuit alleges that in 2025, LiblibAI, a China-based AI company, launched its AI design platform in the United States using a nearly identical name, similar branding, and even a“Lovart Universe” theme that mirrors Aygstar's long-established creative identity. The complaint further claims that Resonate continued its branding campaign despite receiving a cease‐and‐desist letter in December 2025 and despite multiple USPTO refusals citing a likelihood of confusion.

“This case is about protecting the identity of an independent artist whose work was overshadowed by a large, well-funded company that chose to build its brand on top of hers," said a representative for Aygstar. "We are committed to enforcing our trademark rights so that small creators are not pushed aside by companies with the resources to flood the market."

The complaint notes that despite receiving initial USPTO refusals, LiblibAI reportedly raised $130 million in a Series B funding round backed by major investors, including HongShan (formerly Sequoia Capital China), CMC Capital Partners, Ant Group, Lenovo Capital, Shunwei Capital, INCE Capital, Source Code Capital, Gaorong Capital, GSR Ventures, Giant Network, Shanghai Mingshi Investment Management, and Future Capital Discovery Fund.

Aygstar alleges that Resonate's continued use of the LOVART name has caused marketplace confusion, damaged the GRACE LOVART brand, and diverted customers searching for Aygstar's work. Aygstar seeks injunctive relief, damages, disgorgement of profits, and transfer of LOVART-formative domain names registered by Resonate.

The plaintiff is represented by Fish & Richardson P.C. Case filings are publicly available through PACER. Case No: 1:26-cv-00990-JSR (S.D.N.Y.).

