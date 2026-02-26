Blackline Honors 2025 Partner Award Winners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual awards program recognizes top-performing partners who are leading the charge in modernizing finance functions and driving exceptional value to customers

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, has announced the winners of its 2025 Global and Regional Partner Awards, celebrating firms that have shown exceptional dedication to customer success, innovation, and transformative growth. This year's honorees are recognized for their deep expertise, strong collaboration, and commitment to setting new standards of excellence in finance transformation.

“Our partners play a vital role in helping companies create future-ready finance operations. These collaborations have been pivotal in supporting BlackLine's strategic growth initiatives and delivering exceptional customer value,” said Michael Otto, SVP of Global Alliances & Channels at BlackLine.“This year's winners set the bar for what's possible when expertise meets collaboration. Their expertise is instrumental in unlocking AI-enabled finance transformation for our mutual customers, helping those customers not only solve today's challenges, but also prepare for the future of finance.”

2025 BlackLine Partner Award Winners

Global Partners of the Year

BlackLine's Global Partner of the Year Award recognizes the most outstanding Alliance program partner and BPO program partner who have gone above and beyond to demonstrate unparalleled commitment and deliver remarkable value globally.



Global Consulting Alliance: Deloitte Global Business Process Outsourcer: Capgemini

Deloitte's commitment to driving customer success and continued investment in transformative solutions is helping drive the next level of success for offices of the CFO worldwide.

Capgemini's dedication to fostering impactful client relationships and collaborative partnerships as well as delivering transformative wins is a testament to client success globally.

Global Consulting Alliances

Honoring firms that provide finance transformation leadership on a global scale, deep domain expertise and a shared passion for creating value for our joint customers.



Americas: Deloitte

EMEA: EY

EMEA South: Accenture

APAC: Deloitte Japan: KPMG



Regional Consulting Alliances

Recognizing partners who demonstrate exceptional leadership, measurable client impact, and an unwavering commitment to driving innovation and transformational success at the regional level.



Americas: Clearsulting

EMEA: Clearsulting

APAC: Clearsulting Japan: ABeam Consulting

Solution Providers

Acknowledging firms that provide expert guidance in digital finance transformation in the Mid-Market and Emerging Markets from initial implementation through ongoing customer success.



Americas: Revelwood APJ: Tridant Pty Ltd

Segment and Solution Awards

Honoring partners that help organizations streamline accounting processes through their specialized expertise in key market segments and BlackLine solutions.



Americas Mid-Market Partner: RSM US LLP

Global Invoice-to-Cash Partner: Clearsulting

Global Intercompany Partner: Clearsulting Global SolEx Partner: Deloitte

Customer Success Partners

Recognizing partners that help clients maximize the value of their BlackLine investment.



Americas: UHY EMEA: Clearsulting

Innovation and Growth

Celebrating partners who made the most significant contributions to driving innovation and accelerating growth.



Growth Accelerator Partner: Deloitte

Industry Award: Deloitte Solution Innovation Partner: EY



Independent Software Vendor

Recognizing our top-performing Independent Software Vendor partner who has demonstrated exceptional collaboration and integration.

ISV Partner: Kyriba



SolEx

Honoring a partner that drives a strong collaboration with SolEx teams to unlock financial transformation goals within SAP environments.

Global SolEx Partner: Deloitte



BlackLine's Commitment to Partner Collaboration

BlackLine's global partner ecosystem includes industry-leading consulting, technology, and outsourcing firms that work alongside BlackLine to transform finance and accounting operations. These strategic partnerships empower customers to leverage AI, accelerate automation, enhance controls, and gain real-time financial insights.

For a full list of BlackLine partners or to learn more about becoming one, visit the partner section on BlackLine's website.

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, drives digital finance transformation by empowering organizations with accurate, efficient, and intelligent financial operations. Built on the Studio360 platform, BlackLine unifies data, streamlines processes, and delivers real-time insights through automation and intelligence powered by Verity - a comprehensive suite of embedded, auditable AI capabilities that provides finance and accounting teams with a new digital workforce.

With a proven, collaborative approach and a track record of innovation supported by industry-leading R&D investment and world-class security practices, more than 4,400 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future. For more information, visit blackline.

