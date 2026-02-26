Quislex Showcases Leadership With Upcoming Conference Sponsorships And Speaking Engagements

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alternative legal services pioneer deepens its role as a trusted partner to legal departments and law firms through thought leadership at NAMWOLF, Legalweek, SIFMA C&L, and ACC Legal Ops Con

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal services provider long recognized as a pioneer in the industry, today announced a strong slate of upcoming conference sponsorships and speaking engagements that underscore its role as a trusted partner to corporate legal departments and law firms. From marquee litigation and eDiscovery conferences to financial services and legal operations forums, QuisLex experts will share practical insights and best practices while engaging directly with clients and peers across the legal ecosystem.

Upcoming events at which QuisLex and its team of experts will participate include:

NAMWOLF 2026 Spring Meeting – February 28-March 3, Nashville, TN

QuisLex is sponsoring the event as a Law Firm Development Day Business Partner. Melissa Paulk, QuisLex director for data privacy and security solutions, will lead the session“Legal's Weak Link: Third- and Fourth-Party Ecosystem Risk and Risk Mitigation.” This session explores key threat vectors impacting the legal industry, including data breaches, regulatory violations, and supply chain attacks, with particular focus on emerging fourth-party exposures.

Legalweek New York 2026 – March 9-12, New York, NY

QuisLex is sponsoring the Legalweek Case Law Workshop on Monday, March 9. Andrew Goodman, QuisLex associate vice president for legal solutions, will serve as emcee as the workshop begins with an expert panel reviewing the most important recent eDiscovery and information governance decisions. Following the panel will be an interactive breakout session of guided roundtable discussions facilitated by the panel and several experts from QuisLex.

QuisLex representatives will also be hosting client meetings throughout Legalweek.



SIFMA C&L Annual Seminar – March 22-25, Orlando, FL

In addition to QuisLex sponsoring this event, CEO Sirisha Gummaregula will join the session panel“AI Lawyers: Perils and Benefits of AI in Litigation and Investigations.” Experts will explore:



Practical applications for using AI to streamline investigations and litigation.



Risks and challenges of using AI in the litigation and investigation context.



Controls and strategies for ensuring sufficient oversight. Innovations that are potentially on the horizon and how to keep up.

ABA Antitrust Spring Meeting – March 25-27, Washington, DC

QuisLex representatives will be in attendance and hosting client meetings.

ACC Legal Ops Con – April 20-22, Chicago, IL

In addition to QuisLex sponsoring this event, its vice president for strategic AI advisory and legal transformation Alok Priyadarshi will lead the roundtable session“Agentic AI-Native Legal Operations: From Copilots to Fully Orchestrated Workflows.′′ This session provides a practical framework to guide decisions on where and how to deploy agentic AI responsibly. Attendees will gain actionable checklists, design considerations, and governance guardrails to accelerate adoption and ensure resilience, agility, and scale in their legal function.

Contact QuisLex to schedule a meeting with an expert at any of these events.

