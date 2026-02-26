NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell Joins Wellwithall As Strategic Investor To Scale Health Equity And Generational Wellness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership leverages Mitchell's venture platform and advocacy to break down health barriers and bring everyday wellness to more families nationwide

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellWithAll, the purpose-driven health and wellness company focused on closing generational wellness gaps, today announced that Cleveland Cavaliers NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell has joined the company as a strategic investor, formalizing a partnership grounded in a shared belief that your zip code should never determine your potential to live a long, healthy life.

WellWithAll was built on a simple but urgent truth: too many families are navigating preventable health challenges without the tools, clarity, or early support they deserve. Through premium better-for-you products and its broader wellness ecosystem - including the $1M WellWithAll Prize for AI-powered innovation in health equity - the company is working to close health gaps that have persisted for generations.

Joining as both a strategic investor and brand ambassador, Mitchell's investment extends beyond typical celebrity endorsement. He will play an active role in scaling a brand that views health, wellness and“feel-good energy” as foundational to performance in both sport and life. Mitchell will collaborate with WellWithAll on various health equity initiatives, from storytelling that resonates with younger audiences to programs designed to expand access to practical wellness resources.

“Performance starts with education and understanding what to put in your body,” said Mitchell.“In the NBA, we have access to the information and products we need to perform at a high level and maintain mental clarity. With this investment in WellWithAll, I'm helping make sure more families have access to the products and tools that make wellness a reality for everyone, not just a luxury for a few.”





Caption: Donovan Mitchell carries WellWithAll Energy in tunnel walk before game against the New York Knicks on Dec. 25, 2025

Mitchell has been outspoken about the importance of mental health, emotional balance, and breaking stigma. He consistently uses his platform and foundation, SPIDACARES, to improve equity and build stronger communities. That philosophy closely mirrors WellWithAll's mission to help close health gaps where they are widest.

“Donovan and I share the same belief that where you're born should never determine how well or how long you live,” said Demond Martin, co-founder and CEO of WellWithAll.“Generational wellness requires long-term thinking. By investing capital in WellWithAll, Donovan is helping to build a future where daily health resources are easier to access and designed with intention for the people who need them most.”



The investment underscores WellWithAll's continued momentum as it builds a platform designed to make health more intuitive, approachable, and embedded in daily life. By pairing Mitchell's influence and lived perspective with the company's expanding ecosystem of better-for-you products and wellness toolkits, the partnership aims to inspire awareness, discovery, and sustained engagement around everyday wellness.

Mitchell joins a coalition of leaders invested in WellWithAll across business, sports, and philanthropy who share the company's vision for growth and impact, including Ken Chenault, Jonathan Kraft, David Fialkow, and Larry Fitzgerald.

About WellWithAll

WellWithAll is a purpose-driven health and wellness consumer packaged goods company on a mission to create generational wellness for all. Co-founded by CEO, investor, and philanthropist Demond Martin, alongside philanthropist Carmichael Roberts, WellWithAll combines innovation and impact by developing functional consumer products that help people make better daily health choices. The company has committed to reinvest 20 percent of its profits into programs that expand access to care and help close health gaps where they are widest, so everyone has a fair chance at living a longer, fuller life. Learn more at and follow WellWithAll on Instagram, Tik Tok, Spill, Facebook and LinkedIn.

