Thomas Announces Partnership With Maryland MEP To Support Smarter, More Resilient Manufacturing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) By combining Thomas's sourcing technology and marketing tools with Maryland MEP's reach, the partnership aims to fortify the Maryland supply chain and position local manufacturers for growth

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas, a leading digital platform connecting industrial buyers with more than 500,000 suppliers, announced a strategic partnership with Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership (Maryland MEP) to accelerate the growth and digital maturity of manufacturers across the state. This collaboration is designed to provide Maryland's industrial sector-spanning critical hubs including aerospace and defense, life sciences, data center infrastructure and emerging technologies such as quantum computing-with the data intelligence and digital tools necessary to thrive in a modern marketplace.

By uniting Thomas's powerful sourcing technology and digital marketing expertise with Maryland MEP's deep-rooted expertise in operational excellence, the partnership will ensure that Maryland suppliers are more discoverable, resilient, and ready to meet the demands of global procurement professionals.

Strengthening Maryland's Digital Industrial Ecosystem

The partnership will launch strategic programs and on-demand resources to help Maryland manufacturers gain resources, visibility, and market share. Key initiatives include:



Exclusive Maryland Sourcing Portal: A dedicated Maryland MEP and Thomas portal serves as a digital gateway, connecting industrial buyers directly with Maryland-based manufacturers driving innovation.

Digital Presence Diagnosis: To assist Maryland suppliers in effectively reaching active buyers, Thomas will provide deep-dive audits of MEP-affiliated manufacturers' digital footprints, evaluating critical factors such as search discoverability, technical content accuracy, and user experience. Educational Programming: Maryland MEP and Thomas will host a joint webinar, Digital Marketing for Manufacturers, in mid-March. This session is tailored to help businesses improve their digital presence and sourcing capabilities.



“With supply chain diversity now a competitive necessity, providing manufacturers with the right digital tools is essential to ensure they are discoverable to engineers and procurement professionals worldwide,” said Rachel Zepernick, General Manager at Thomas.“Maryland is a critical industry hub, and we are thrilled to partner with Maryland MEP to elevate local suppliers. By sharpening this connection, we are not only strengthening Maryland businesses but ensuring that this region is a premier destination for industrial innovation.”

“Our mission has always been to grow and strengthen Maryland's manufacturing sector by providing the resources businesses need to compete at the highest level,” said Mike Kelleher, CEO at Maryland MEP.“By partnering with Thomas, we are giving our members a direct pipeline to new revenue and the digital visibility they need to succeed in today's market. We aren't just helping them build better products-we're helping them win more business.”

Learn more about the partnership and get access to exclusive sourcing tools for Maryland suppliers.

About Thomas

Thomas, a Xometry business, connects buyers with more than 500,000 highly vetted North American suppliers, helping manufacturers grow their businesses. Xometry's (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-native marketplace, the popular Thomas industrial sourcing platform, and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Learn more at Thomasnet or follow Thomas on LinkedIn.

About Maryland MEP

Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership (Maryland MEP) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening and growing Maryland's manufacturing sector. Serving as a statewide convener of resources, Maryland MEP supports manufacturers across all industries and regions of the state. Through a comprehensive portfolio of programs and services, Maryland MEP helps manufacturers improve operational efficiency, adopt new processes and technologies, drive business growth, and create high-quality jobs while advancing workforce development.

