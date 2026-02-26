Security Experts, Paul Sarnese & Dan Mathis Jr. Discuss New California Law Which Requires Weapon Screening At Hospitals

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SecuritySolutionsWatch: Thank you for joining us again today, Paul. The last time we spoke you informed us about your strategic partnership with William Marcisz with Strategic Security Management Consulting, and your focus on supporting hospitals and healthcare systems in California as they prepare to comply with AB2975. (See the full interview here on NBC News in California: .

We understand that you now offer another service to support hospitals to comply with the training requirements of AB2975. Please tell us more about this new statute which requires hospitals to implement weapon screening processes at main entrances and emergency departments, as well as provide training for staff operating those screening stations.

Paul Sarnese: Yes, hospitals are a microcosm of society. Undetected weapons are a significant risk to the healthcare environment and unfortunately, there have been numerous recent incidents of shootings and stabbings within hospitals. In fact, there were fatal shootings of healthcare security officers in Oregon, California and New Hampshire. Healthcare workers experience high rates of both physical and verbal assaults and threats. The Department of Labor has identified that healthcare workers are five times more likely to experience workplace violence than other industries. We also know that over 100 Americans are killed every day due to gun violence. The US has the highest rate of gun violence in the world. Because of the risk of someone entering a hospital with a gun, knife, explosive or other instruments that can harm, hospital leaders must evaluate technologies that can identify these items and prevent them from entering the facility.

We know that the services offered by Dan and his team will improve the screening process and create a safer workplace.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: Paul, you conduct a lot of security and workplace violence assessments. When you are evaluating a facility's weapon screening process, what is the biggest vulnerability you see?

Paul Sarnese: The biggest vulnerability we see are the people that are staffing weapons screening technology. One of the biggest issues we consistently see is the lack of training that is provided for the staff. I am thrilled that California AB2975 requires that everyone who operates the weapon detection technology must complete 8 hours of training. To fill this training gap and to provide an additional service to our clients, we have created a strategic partnership with Dan Mathis Jr., CPP, Founder of CSSM Comprehensive Security Screening Measures | security online training ( ). We know that the services offered by Dan and his team will improve the screening process and create a safer workplace.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: Dan, tell us a little about you and the services provided at Comprehensive Security Screening Measures (CSSM-USA).

Dan Mathis Jr.: Comprehensive Security Screening Measures, or CSSM-USA, was founded to address a very specific and persistent gap in security operations-secondary screening performance. While technology has advanced rapidly, the way security officers are trained to interpret alerts, engage with individuals, and resolve risk has not kept pace.

CSSM-USA focuses exclusively on the human side of screening. We develop structured, repeatable training programs that elevate officer competency, professionalism, and decision-making. Our work centers on secondary screening techniques, handheld detection, tactile screening practices, and the psychological dynamics that influence both officer performance and public compliance. The goal is simple: ensure that when technology identifies potential risk, the human response is consistent, defensible, and effective.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: As Paul mentioned, California recently passed AB 2975, which requires hospitals to implement weapons screening policies and training. From your perspective, what challenge does this create for healthcare organizations?

Dan Mathis Jr.: AB 2975 is a necessary and overdue step, but it also exposes a significant training gap across healthcare systems. Many hospitals have screening technology in place or are in the process of acquiring it, yet very few have standardized, competency-based training programs for the staff operating those systems.

The law correctly recognizes that technology alone is not enough-it mandates training. The challenge is that most existing training models focus on system orientation rather than operational performance. They explain how the equipment works, but not how officers should think, position themselves, communicate, or resolve alerts under real-world conditions.

AB 2975 will require hospitals to move beyond informal, on-the-job learning and toward structured, documented training that holds up operationally and legally.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: How does CSSM help healthcare organizations address that training gap created by AB 2975?

Dan Mathis Jr.: CSSM-USA was built for exactly this moment. We help organizations translate the intent of AB 2975 into practical, defensible training outcomes. Our programs focus on what the law implies but does not prescribe-how officers actually perform at screening checkpoints.

We emphasize standardized technique, consistent screening zones, proper use of handheld detection, and clearly defined escalation pathways. Just as important, we address the psychological aspects of screening: managing stress, maintaining professionalism, and communicating clearly with patients and visitors in emotionally charged environments.

The result is training that doesn't just meet a time requirement, but improves performance, reduces variability, and supports compliance with the spirit of the law.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: You've mentioned the psychological side of screening several times. Why is that so critical in a healthcare setting?

Dan Mathis Jr.: Healthcare environments are uniquely challenging. People are under stress, emotions are high, and interactions can escalate quickly.

Secondary screening is not a mechanical task-it's a human decision-making event.

Officer confidence, tone, posture, and clarity of instruction all influence how individuals respond during screening. A well-trained officer can de-escalate tension, gain cooperation, and resolve alerts efficiently. An unprepared officer, even with good technology, may rush, hesitate, or make inconsistent decisions.

This is why we say we can't influence the detection capability of the technology-but we can dramatically enhance the detection capability of the security officer through training.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: How does your methodology fit into this approach?

Dan Mathis Jr.: Our SSc9:3 methodology provides a structured framework for secondary screening that removes guesswork. It defines consistent body zones, controlled scan patterns, and proper officer and patron positioning. This structure reduces blind spots, improves detection accuracy, and gives supervisors a clear standard to observe and reinforce.

It also supports psychological confidence. When officers know exactly what to do and why they're doing it, their presence is calmer, more professional, and more effective. That confidence is immediately felt by the public.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: When additional resolution is required, how do you approach tactile screening without increasing risk or negative perception?

Dan Mathis Jr.: We use the term TouchSearchTM intentionally. It replaces the outdated and negatively perceived term“pat-down” and more accurately reflects what modern tactile screening should be.

TouchSearchTM is a targeted, consent-based tactile screening method used only when non-contact measures cannot resolve an alert. It is limited to defined zones, performed with clear communication, and focused solely on resolving a specific concern. This approach preserves dignity, reduces escalation, and aligns with the expectations of healthcare environments.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: Final question: as technology continues to evolve, what should healthcare leaders keep top of mind?

Dan Mathis Jr.: Technology will continue to improve-and that's a good thing. But technology does not replace human judgment, professionalism, or accountability.

Systems detect. Humans decide. Training determines outcomes.

Healthcare organizations that invest in well-trained people alongside their technology will always be better prepared, more defensible, and more resilient than those that rely on systems alone.

Paul Sarnese: Leaders must have a full grasp of their current security program and their risks and vulnerabilities. Once leaders understand their current state, they can begin to prioritize their actions and investments in technology to address their biggest risk.

# # #

DON'T MISS THIS WEBINAR, SPONSORED BY THE International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety, Inc. ( ) where Paul Sarnese and Dan Mathis Jr. will discuss the importance of training.

# # #

About Secured & Prepared Consulting

_______________________________________

Paul Sarnese, CHPA, MSE, MAS, CAPM, CPD, is founder and owner of Secured and Prepared Consulting | Healthcare Security, ( ) a healthcare safety and security consulting firm whose mission is to empower organizations to thrive in a secure and resilient environment. They provide workplace violence assessments, security assessments and Joint Commission compliance assessments and are dedicated to providing exceptional consulting services, innovative solutions, and expert guidance that help our clients achieve compliance, enhance preparedness, and mitigate risks. By fostering a culture of safety and security, they strive to protect the well-being of healthcare staff, patients, and assets, enabling organizations to focus on their core mission of delivering quality care. Their unwavering commitment to excellence and a client-centered approach, is why they are the trusted partner that healthcare organizations rely on for their safety and security needs.

Secured & Prepared Consulting was awarded the 2024 Security Business Innovator Award for their unique approach to conducting workplace violence assessments.



About Comprehensive Security Screening Measures (CSSM)

____________________________________________________________

CSSM Comprehensive Security Screening Measures | security online training ( ) was founded in 2020 by Dan Mathis Jr., CPP, a nationally recognized authority in public safety and venue security. With more than 28 years of experience in law enforcement, security screening operations, and private-sector security operations, Dan is a trusted leader in advancing modern security practices.

Recognizing that the security industry would play a crucial role in the global recovery from COVID-19, Dan created CSSM to help venues and facilities transition to safe, contactless screening solutions. As a Certified Protection Professional (CPP) through ASIS International, Dan brings unmatched expertise and vision to the field.

As the founder of CSSM, Dan is dedicated to raising the global standard for security screening. His leadership ensures that officers perform their duties with confidence, professionalism, and integrity-earning the trust of the public and setting a new benchmark for safety worldwide.

# # #

We invite you to read the entire interview, "In The BoardroomTM" With Paul Sarnese and Dan Mathis, Jr., on our Homepage at

________________________________________________________________________

About SecuritySolutionsWatch

Since 2003, SecuritySolutionsWatch has featured“ In The BoardroomTM“ thought leadership interviews for companies engaged in“AI”,“IT”, protection, robotics, safety, security, smart cities, and related areas.

We have delivered brand awareness and worldwide media coverage for many of the world's largest global brands such as: 3M, Allied Universal, AT&T, Cisco, Dell, Fujitsu, HPE, Honeywell, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Panasonic, Siemens, Sony, T-Mobile and many more.

WHAT'S YOUR SOLUTION and would you like to be featured“In The BoardroomTM” to benefit from this same type of PR, media coverage and new-business-driver?

Please contact our Publisher, Martin Eli ( ).

Email:...

More details here:

________________________________________________________________________

Please Also Read About Our New Platform:

LET'S TALK PRESS, THE PR Solution for ANY Business, ANY service provider, ANYWHERE!







The media coverage and publicity solution that we have developed for“big business”, which includes guaranteed exposure and visibility in:

MAJOR media such as ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC News, LOCAL media, SOCIAL media and TRADE media

can now also be delivered to any“small business”, any company, in any industry, and to any service provider, anywhere...throughout the USA, in any city, state, and in any international country specified by our client.

The media coverage we deliver is guaranteed and customized for your specific business needs and goals.

Please see this example of the media coverage on ABC News that we provided to: Luisa Greco, Realtor, New York & Connecticut ________________________________________________________________________

Want to know more about our Let's TalkTM PR solution for:

 artists, art galleries, fashion designers

 accountants, CPAs

 doctors, hospitals, medical centers

 entertainment venues, hotels, sports arenas

 financial services providers

 healthcare and wellness salons and spas

 insurance agents

 lawyers

 manufacturers

 real estate agents

 restaurants

 retail chains & stores

 any business, any service provider, anywhere

Please contact Martin Eli, Founder & Publisher at...s

________________________________________________________________________