ISSF Calls For 'Smarter' Sovereign Capital To Catalyze Venture Investment At MEVCA Summit

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 26 (Petra) --Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund (ISSF) took part in the Investors Summit organized by the Middle East Venture Capital Association (MEVCA) at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).Talking at the event, ISSF CEO Mohammad Muhtaseb said sovereign investment funds can serve as a "primary" driver for the innovation economy and a catalytic lever for entrepreneurship ecosystems, particularly amid accelerating global and regional economic shifts.Muhtaseb noted the region needs to redefine the role of sovereign capital through more intelligent capital structuring, moving beyond a traditional investment posture shaped by a "grant" mindset and toward an enabling, incentive-based approach that supports entrepreneurship and innovation in Jordan and the region on commercially viable, sustainable terms.He outlined a vision for shifting sovereign funds from symbolic participation to a mobilizing and stimulating force to activate venture capital through sustainable, profit-generating investments that can be recycled into the economy over the long run.He added that these entities shouldn't merely disburse funds or expand beneficiary counts, but build an integrated investment ecosystem that can lead the MENA innovation economy on a foundation of financial sustainability.Muhtaseb said ISSF's current strategy balances financial returns to ensure continuity with optimizing economic impact, adding that investment performance and economic development are "complementary, not conflicting, objectives in the fund's policy."