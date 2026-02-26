Russians Return Bodies Of 1,000 Dead To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War in Telegram.

In the future, law enforcement investigators, together with representatives of Ukrainian expert institutions, will take all necessary measures to identify the repatriated deceased.

The repatriation measures were implemented as a result of the joint and coordinated work of representatives of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center at the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service, and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine.

The Coordination Headquarters expressed its sincere gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance and support in implementing repatriation measures.

Four districts inregion affected by Russian attack

The headquarters expressed special gratitude to the personnel of the Joint Center for Support of Civil-Military Cooperation Measures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which transports the repatriated deceased to designated state specialized institutions, organizes the transfer of the bodies of the deceased to representatives of law enforcement agencies in the Ministry of Internal Affairs system and forensic medical examination in the Ministry of Health system, as well as representatives of the civil-military cooperation structures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are responsible for overall coordination.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 29, as part of repatriation measures, 1,000 bodies (remains) of the decease, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian defenders, were returned to Ukraine.

On the same day, Ukraine returned to Russia the body of a deceased serviceman of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federatio, which it received during repatriation.