Silverco Mining Releases Remainder of 2025 Assays, Drilling 13.6m Grading 370 g/t AgEq, 12.0m Grading 236 g/t AgEq, 3.7m Grading 803 g/t AgEq, and 6.8m Grading 255 g/t AgEq February 26, 2026 San Miguel Drilling Highlights

370 g/t AgEq over 13.6 metres

236 g/t AgEq over 12.0 metres

803 g/t AgEq over 3.7 meters 548 g/t AgEq over 3.9 metres San Juan Drilling Highlights 255 g/t AgEq over 6.8 metres Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO) ("Silverco" or the "Company") is pleased to report the final batch of assay results from its 15,000 metre 2025 diamond drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Cusi Property ("Cusi"), located approximately 90 kilometres northwest of First Majestic's Los Gatos Mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The final results from the 2025 program have continued to demonstrate the excellent continuity and grade potential at San Miguel. Over the program, Silverco successfully defined the vein over a strike length of 750 metres. Drilling on the west of San Miguel returned 13.6 metres grading 370 g/t AgEq and 3.9 metres grading 548 g/t AgEq in hole CU-25-45. Hole CU-25-43, which was drilled approximately 50 metres below CU-25-45, returned 12.0 metres grading 236 g/t AgEq. These intercepts in combination with the results released on November 26, 2025, have outlined a zone of significant vein widths within the San Miguel system. Drilling to the east at San Miguel, at the intersection of the Cusi Fault, returned 3.7 metres grading 803 g/t AgEq in CU-25-58. Additional results included 2.2 metres grading 321 g/t AgEq in CU-25-55 and 3.5 metres grading 185 g/t AgEq in hole CU-25-56. Drilling on the eastern extent has only been completed to a depth of approximately 200 metres, whereas the western portion has intercepted the vein at depths exceeding 350 metres from surface and remains open. At San Juan, the Company drilled two test holes to follow up on a 2021 drillhole which intersected 4.3 metres grading 472 g/t AgEq to the east of the Cusi Fault. Hole CU-25-59 intersected 6.8 metres grading 255 g/t AgEq 80 metres away from the 2021 intercept. This hole reaffirms the continuation of the vein to the east of the Cusi fault and represents a 585-metre step out from the main mineral resource area of San Juan. The Company also tested the western extension of the Eduwiges veins, hitting 1.1 metres of 937 g/t AgEq and 1.1 metres of 437 g/t AgEq in two separate veins in hole CU-25-50a. These intercepts are approximately 300 meters from the existing underground drifts at Eduwiges. The western extents of the Eduwiges, Promontorio, and San Juan vein systems have seen limited drilling. However, recently flown LiDAR combined with field mapping has outlined old historical workings continue to the west for upwards of 1,000 metres. Mark Ayranto, CEO of Silverco, commented: "We are highly encouraged by the final results of our 2025 program, which continue to demonstrate the scale and quality of the Cusi property. San Miguel is already a cornerstone of our resource, and these results further expand its footprint. Having successfully drilled the vein over a 750-metre strike, within a mapped 1,400-metre system, we see clear potential for continued lateral and vertical growth in 2026. "Furthermore, drilling at San Juan continues to validate our geological model. Stepping out nearly 600 metres from the main resource and hitting 6.8 metres of 255 g/t AgEq confirms that the vein systems extend well east of the Cusi Fault. The impressive widths and grades suggest San Juan could evolve into a significant standalone mining zone. "Beyond our established targets, the western drill results at Eduwiges highlight the broader district-scale potential at Cusi. While previous exploration focused heavily around the Cusi Fault, historical workings indicate these vein systems extend significantly to the west. Leveraging our recently flown LiDAR, alongside detailed mapping and strategic drilling, will be a key focus for us in 2026 to unlock this upside." Details of the 2025 Drill Program The 2025 program consisted of 15,000 metres of surface diamond drilling. The 2025 program was primarily focused on following up on the San Miguel results from 2024, with the aim of extending vein along strike and at depth. In addition, some minor exploratory and infill drilling of the other main veins was completed. Drilling was performed from surface by a local contractor, utilizing portable drill rigs. All core was HQ in size for holes up to 400 metres in depth. Any holes beyond this depth were switched to NQ upon reaching 400 metres.



Figure 1: 2025 Drill Program Collar Locations To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





Figure 2: 2025 San Miguel Drill Program Collar Locations To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





Figure 3: San Miguel Long Section +/- 50m, Looking WNW To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





Figure 4: 2025 San Juan Drill Program Collar Locations To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





Figure 5: San Juan Long Section +/- 50m, Looking NNW To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





Figure 6: Eduwiges Drill Program Collar Locations To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





Figure 7: Eduwiges Long Section +/- 75m, Looking NW To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Detailed drill results, along with notable assays results are provided in Tables 1 and 2. Table 1: Significant Assay Results from the 2025 Drill Program

Hole ID Zone From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Ag g/t Pb % Zn % AgEq g/t CU-25-42 San Miguel Hole terminated CU-25-42a San Miguel 293.5 296.5 3.0 0.16 64 1.46 2.75 145 CU-25-43 San Miguel 258.0 270.0 12.0 0.27 137 2.06 3.21 236 incl.

266.9 270.0 3.1 0.58 198 4.49 6.68 417 CU-25-43 San Miguel 277.8 280.9 3.1 0.08 54 2.59 4.06 181 CU-25-44 San Miguel No Significant Interval CU-25-45 San Miguel 238.9 242.8 3.9 0.22 500 1.62 3.04 548 incl.

238.9 239.4 0.5 0.63 1,265 3.59 5.97 1,348 CU-25-45 San Miguel 257.0 270.6 13.6 0.34 293 1.72 3.12 370 incl.

269.3 270.6 1.3 1.18 1,015 0.30 0.71 980 CU-25-45 San Miguel 274.0 281.1 7.1 0.06 95 0.31 0.63 105 CU-25-46 Eduwiges 189.6 190.9 1.3 0.17 235 0.07 0.32 226 CU-25-47 San Miguel 210.0 213.3 3.3 0.17 198 0.22 0.21 194 CU-25-47 San Miguel 246.0 248.4 2.4 0.11 186 0.30 0.58 189 CU-25-48 San Miguel No Significant Interval CU-25-49 San Miguel 301.2 305.3 4.1 0.07 104 0.72 1.54 140 CU-25-50a Eduwiges 256.9 258.0 1.1 0.26 457 0.04 0.79 437 CU-25-50a Eduwiges 340.5 341.6 1.1 0.62 1,005 0.11 0.30 937 CU-25-51 San Miguel 151.1 153.6 2.5 0.11 259 0.71 1.73 284 CU-25-51 San Miguel 156.7 160.6 3.9 0.19 82 1.95 2.23 163 incl.

156.7 157.1 0.4 0.40 503 10.25 13.85 936 CU-25-52 Eduwiges No Significant Interval CU-25-53 San Miguel 151.5 155.8 4.3 0.14 116 1.61 0.75 157 CU-25-53 San Miguel 160.0 162.8 2.8 0.16 101 0.93 1.49 144 CU-25-54 San Juan No Significant Interval CU-25-55 San Miguel 227.5 229.7 2.2 0.78 189 3.81 2.23 321 CU-25-56 San Miguel 285.9 289.4 3.5 0.07 67 3.21 3.03 185 CU-25-57 San Miguel No Significant Interval CU-25-58 San Miguel 236.8 240.5 3.7 0.70 239 13.07 15.70 803 CU-25-59 San Juan 681.6 688.3 6.8 0.38 257 0.14 0.30 255 CU-25-60 San Miguel No Significant Interval CU-25-61 San Miguel No Significant Interval

Notes

(1) AgEq = Ag g/t x Ag Recovery + [(Au g/t x Au Rec x Au price/gram)+(Pb% x Pb rec. X Pb price/t) + (Zn% x Zn rec. X Zn price/t)]/Ag price/gram. Metal price assumptions are: $30.00/oz silver, $2,400/oz gold, $1.00/lb lead, $1.35/lb zinc. Metallurgical recovery assumptions are 90% for silver, 50% for gold, 90% for lead, and 60% for zinc. Metallurgical recoveries used in this release are based on historical operational results on the Cusi project.

(2) Reported intervals are downhole core lengths. True widths are estimated at ~65-95% based on vein orientation observed in drill core; however, actual true widths may vary with additional drilling.

Table 2: Drill Collar Location

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length CU-25-42 320,399 3,123,197 2,088 323 -56 43.5 CU-25-42a 320,398 3,123,198 2,089 321 -56 390.0 CU-25-43 320,398 3,123,198 2,089 320 -49 339.0 CU-25-44 318,872 3,124,509 2,326 335 -36 201.0 CU-25-45 320,398 3,123,197 2,089 319 -40 321.0 CU-25-46 318,783 3,124,453 2,314 344 -43 240.0 CU-25-47 320,398 3,123,198 2,089 320 -29 294.0 CU-25-48 318,985 3,124,514 2,290 326 -38 266.5 CU-25-49 320,398 3,123,197 2,089 288 -47 330.0 CU-25-50a 318,933 3,124,413 2,267 332 -53 420.0 CU-25-51 320,616 3,123,905 1,974 296 -21 172.5 CU-25-52 318,932 3,124,413 2,267 326 -32 295.5 CU-25-53 320,616 3,123,905 1,974 276 -33 177.0 CU-25-54 318,697 3,126,801 2,079 194 -53 850.0 CU-25-55 320,639 3,123,793 1,970 311 -36 276.0 CU-25-56 320,741 3,123,842 1,987 298 -35 325.5 CU-25-57 320,639 3,123,793 1,970 293 -44 237.0 CU-25-58 320,639 3,123,793 1,970 291 -56 276.0 CU-25-59 318,697 3,126,801 2,079 179 -51 723.0 CU-25-60 320,632 3,123,745 1,970 291 -41 258.0 CU-25-61 320,639 3,123,793 1,970 312 -50 280.5

Notes

(1) Hole azimuths and dips are based on average of surveyed intervals

Quality Assurance/Quality Control and Sampling Procedures

All diamond drill core from the 2025 program at the Cusi Project was logged, photographed, and sawn in half using a diamond blade core saw. One half of the core was submitted for geochemical analysis, while the other half was retained in secure storage for reference. Sampling intervals were determined based on geological boundaries and typically ranged from 0.3- 1.5 metres. Control samples comprised approximately 18% of all samples submitted, including certified reference standards, analytical blanks, field duplicates, preparation duplicates and analytical duplicates. QA/QC results were reviewed in real time, and all data have been verified as meeting acceptable thresholds for accuracy, precision, and contamination before inclusion in this release.

Drill core and rock samples were sent to ALS Minerals for analysis with sample preparation in Chihuahua, Mexico and analysis in North Vancouver, British Columbia. Samples remained under Company custody until delivery to ALS; sealed bags were transported by Company personnel to ALS Chihuahua. The ALS Chihuahua and North Vancouver facilities are ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Samples are dried, weighed, and crushed to at least 70% passing 2mm, and a 250 g split is pulverized to at least 85% passing 75 μm (PREP-31). Silver and base metals are analyzed using a four-acid digestion and ICP-AES. Over-limit analyses for silver (>100 ppm), lead (>10,000 ppm), and zinc (>10,000 ppm) are re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion and ICP-AES (ME-OG62). Samples with over-limit silver assays > 1500 ppm are analyzed by 30-gram fire assay with a gravimetric finish (Ag-GRA21). Gold is assayed by 30-gram fire assay and AAS (Au-AA23)

Technical Disclosure

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nico Harvey, P.Eng., Vice President Project Development of Silverco, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Harvey is not independent of the Company. Mr. Harvey has reviewed the sampling, analytical and QA/QC data underlying the technical information disclosed herein.

No production decision has been made at Cusi. Any decision to restart operations will follow completion of the requisite technical, financial and permitting milestones.

About Silverco Mining Ltd.

The Company owns a 100% interest in the 11,665-hectare Cusi Project located in Chihuahua State, Mexico (the "Cusi Property"). It lies within the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental gold-silver belt. There is an existing 1,200 ton per day mill with tailings capacity at the Cusi Property.

The Cusi Property is a past-producing underground silver-lead-zinc-gold project approximately 135 kilometres west of Chihuahua City. The Cusi Property boasts excellent infrastructure, including paved highway access and connection to the national power grid.

The Cusi Property hosts multiple historical Ag-Au-Pb-Zn producing mines each developed along multiple vein structures. The Cusi Property hosts several significant exploration targets, including the extension of a newly identified downthrown mineralized geological block and additional potential through claim consolidation.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Mark Ayranto"

Mark Ayranto, President & CEO

Email: ...

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations & Communications

Email: ...



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement and Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and are generally identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "goal", "intend", "may", "objective", "outlook", "plan", "potential", "priority", "schedule", "seek", "should", "target", "will", and similar expressions (including negative and grammatical variations).

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: the Company's interpretation of geological results at the Cusi Property; the significance of the intercepts; program, estimates or expectations regarding true widths, AgEq calculations, metallurgical recoveries and comparability; the possible expansion and/or upgrading of mineral resources; availability and terms of financing; the filing or availability of figures and additional technical information; and any other statements that express management's expectations or beliefs of future events or results.

These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this release, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Key assumptions include: the accuracy, representativeness and continuity of sampling and assay results; that drill hole orientation and modeling reasonably estimate true widths; that metallurgical recoveries used to calculate AgEq (90% Ag, 50% Au, 90% Pb, 60% Zn) are reasonable proxies based on historical operational data at Cusi; the availability of drill rigs, personnel and analytical laboratory capacity on expected timelines; timely receipt of permits and approvals necessary for planned work; access to surface rights and community support; no material adverse changes to general business, economic, market and political conditions; commodity price and foreign exchange assumptions; inflation and input costs remaining within expectations; and the Company's ability to secure additional financing on acceptable terms when required.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, without limitation: exploration, development and operating risks (including drilling, sampling, assaying, interpretation and modeling uncertainties; variability of mineralization; representativity of samples; true-width estimation; metallurgical variability; water management; geotechnical and ground conditions); risks inherent in estimating or converting mineral resources; the absence of current mineral reserves at the Cusi Property; that AgEq is a reporting metric only and does not imply economic recoverability; permitting, licensing and regulatory risks in Mexico (including changes in mining, environmental, labour, water, land access and related regimes); community relations, social licence and stakeholder engagement risks; title, surface rights, access and environmental liability risks; health, safety and security risks; commodity price and FX volatility (silver, gold, lead, zinc; MXN/CAD/USD); cost inflation, supply-chain disruptions and contractor availability; political and macroeconomic instability; financing and liquidity risks (including the availability and terms of debt and/or equity); TSX Venture Exchange and other regulatory approvals; counterparty risks; limitations and uncertainties relating to historical data and third-party reports; force majeure events; litigation and enforcement risks; and those additional risks set out in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at .

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The purpose of forward-looking statements is to provide readers with information about management's current expectations and plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. No assurance can be given that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable securities laws







