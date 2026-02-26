QBTS Stock Trims Early Gains Pre-Market: D-Wave Quantum's Q4 Revenue Misses Estimates
Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) gave up most of their initial gains to trade 1% higher in pre-market on Wednesday, after the company reported fourth-quarter revenue growth that fell short of Wall Street expectations.
D-Wave reported a 19% year-on-year increase in revenue to $2.8 million, but this came significantly below Wall Street's estimates of $3.74 million, according to Fiscal data.
While net loss narrowed to $42.3 million, from a loss of $86.1 million last year, adjusted net loss widened to $31.8 million, or $0.09 per share, from a loss of $17.8 million. Analysts on average expected a loss of $0.06 per share.
Bookings fell 27% to $13.4 million, down from last year's $18.3 million, which included a major quantum computer system sale.
Get updates to this developing story on Stocktwits.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment