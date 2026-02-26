Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Pictures OUT: Couple Slay Traditional South Indian Attire

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly married her long-time rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda in a dreamy Udaipur ceremony, sharing joyful wedding photos and confirming their morning muhurtham on February 26.

Rashmika Mandanna shared a long, emotional post along with these beautiful pictures. She revealed that the couple got married in a grand 'Raja-Rani' style, looking every bit like royalty.In her post, Rashmika wrote that Vijay taught her what true love is and how to live peacefully. 'He told me every day that it's not wrong to dream big and always encouraged me,' she shared.She added that Vijay never stopped her from dancing her heart out, without a care in the world. He also showed her that travelling with friends is one of life's best experiences.'I can write a whole book about Vijay Deverakonda,' Rashmika gushed. She gives him full credit for shaping her into the woman she dreamt of becoming. 'I am truly grateful,' she wrote.Calling him 'Vijju,' she wrote, 'Words aren't enough to describe my feelings for you! Suddenly, my whole life-my struggles, my joys-has found meaning because you are here to be a big part of it.''I am so, so eager to live my life as your wife,' she continued in her post. 'It is a matter of great pride for me to be called your wife.'She ended her emotional note on a high, saying, 'Now, the party begins. Come, let's make our life together the most beautiful one!'