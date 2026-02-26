Digerati Technologies Expands Into Sustainable Hyperscale Infrastructure And Grid-Integrated Green-Data & Power Centers Through 25% Equity Stake In In-Pursuit Investments

Port Jefferson, NY, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc., (“Digerati,” the“Company,”“we,”“our” or“us”) (OTCID: DTGI ), a data center, power solutions and telecom services provider, is pleased to announce it has acquired a 25% equity stake of In-Pursuit Investments (“In-Pursuit”), a developer and operator of Green Data Centers, Energy projects, and advanced digital infrastructure in Costa Rica and Latin America with a goal of 600 Megawatt Oversite by 2030.

In-Pursuit currently operates two production facilities in San Pedro, Costa Rica and Escazú, Costa Rica. Two additional secured development sites are located in San José, Costa Rica and Punterenas, Costa Rica.

Robert Delvecchio, Chairman and CEO of Digerati Technologies, commented,“We are thrilled to partner with In-Pursuit and gain a 25% equity stake in their business. We believe their strategy and positioning in Latin America, especially Costa Rica, is unique and provides significant opportunity and upside. We look forward to working together, building out additional facilities and creating significant shareholder value.”

In-Pursuit campuses are engineered for modular expansion, supporting phased build-outs designed to accommodate enterprise anchor tenants, AI/HPC deployments, and high-performance compute workloads requiring scalable power densities.

Green Data-Centers and Power-Centers utilize proprietary“In-Pursuit” solar, battery and bitcoin mining setups, powered by green energy and uses all client's unused power.

The In-Pursuit facilities utilize:



Grid-Integrated Renewable Power

On-site solar generation arrays

Battery energy storage systems (BESS)

Load balancing and peak-shaving capabilities

Microgrid-capable architecture Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for renewable sourcing

Highlights of the Advanced Cooling Technologies:



Hot aisle / cold aisle containment

Free-air cooling and evaporative cooling systems

Liquid cooling infrastructure ready for AI and high-density racks Optimized airflow management and thermal zoning

AI-Ready Compute Infrastructure:



High-density rack configurations

Scalable UPS and redundant power architecture

Tier-aligned resiliency design Rapid deployment capacity for enterprise and hyperscale tenants

Infrastructure Strategy & Operational Framework:



Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE Optimization) Facilities are engineered to target industry-leading PUE metrics through:

Intelligent energy monitoring:



High-efficiency transformers and switchgear Advanced DCIM (Data Center Infrastructure Management) systems

Hardware Lifecycle Optimization

Energy-efficient, certified enterprise-grade servers:



Virtualization and workload consolidation Equipment lifecycle management to reduce embodied carbon

Energy Storage & Load Management

Proprietary battery systems:



Peak-load smoothing

Demand response participation Enhanced uptime resilience



A green data center is a repository for data storage and computing that is designed, built, and operated to maximize energy efficiency and minimize environmental impact. These facilities reduce carbon footprints by using renewable energy (solar, wind, hydro), advanced cooling techniques (free cooling, liquid cooling), and energy-efficient hardware.

Its core capabilities include Enterprise-Data Centers Bitcoin mining, AI compute infrastructure, cooling systems, and energy storage technologies.

Key Components and Strategies:



Energy Efficiency: Use of Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) metrics to track and reduce energy waste, including hot/cold aisle containment and high-efficiency power supplies.

Renewable Energy: Powering operations through on-site solar/wind or off-site Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs).

Sustainable Cooling: Utilizing outside air ("free cooling"), evaporative cooling, or, in some cases, underwater facilities to reduce the need for energy-intensive air conditioning. Hardware Optimization: Replacing old servers with energy-efficient, certified equipment, utilizing virtualization to reduce the number of physical servers, and managing equipment lifecycles.

Benefits:



Lower Operating Costs: Reduced power and cooling requirements lead to significant energy savings.

Environmental Responsibility: Minimized carbon emissions and lower water usage. Improved Performance: Modern equipment often offers higher capacity with less energy.



About Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: DTGI)

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company and through its subsidiaries, focuses on data centers, power solutions and telecom services; including WaivCloud, Inc. and Ricochet Global, LLC. Our mission is to deliver secure, reliable, and scalable data center solutions to reduce downtime and streamline operations for our clients. We pride ourselves on building lasting relationships through personalized support, responsiveness, and a deep understanding of each client's unique needs. With innovation at our core and people at the heart of everything we do, we're redefining what it means to be a data center partner in a fast-moving digital world.

WaivCloud, Inc. provides co-location, and related technology infrastructure solutions to business customers across the United States. Waiv Cloud is a colocation services provider driven by a passion for exceptional customer service.

Ricochet Global, LLC is a provider of facilities and cloud-based services to telecommunications operators worldwide, with specific focus on Africa, Middle East and Persian Gulf. Ricochet employs the latest in switching and routing architecture allowing for exceptional quality while maintaining overall efficiency and value. Ricochet is a licensed International carrier under section 214 of the Federal Communications Commission.

For more information, please visit: and and .

Forward-Looking Statements:

The foregoing material may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“project,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“should,”“continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company's business are described in detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Robert Delvecchio

...