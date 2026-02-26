The International Myeloma Foundation Invites The Myeloma Community To Demonstrate The Spirit Of #Morethanmyeloma For 2026 Myeloma Action Month

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STUDIO CITY, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every March, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) leads Myeloma Action Month - an annual global awareness campaign that raises awareness and inspires action for multiple myeloma. This patient and care partner advocacy-driven program is dedicated to sparking action that raises awareness, builds community, and creates change.

In 2009, the IMF declared March as Myeloma Awareness Month. The program later evolved into Myeloma Action Month (MAM), which emphasizes individual and collective actions that positively impact the myeloma community worldwide.

Through collaboration, advocacy, and education, MAM helps inform the public and empower individuals affected by myeloma. Together, we work toward better treatments, enhanced patient outcomes, and eventually, a cure.

During MAM, the global myeloma community of patients, care partners, healthcare providers, and supporters come together to share personal stories, inspire action, and raise awareness of this little-known blood cancer.

Each year, the initiative continues to grow. In 2025, MAM reached over 53 million people across 52 countries. The IMF, together with the Global Myeloma Action Network (GMAN) and more than 30 international patient organizations, extended the campaign's global reach and deepened engagement.

This year, the IMF invites the myeloma community to demonstrate the spirit of #MoreThanMyeloma - how they are living with, and not for myeloma.

To signify the global signal of unity, resilience, and awareness, major landmarks across the globe will light up in red to honor all people impacted by multiple myeloma.

Oncology centers and MAM partners across the globe will illuminate their campuses in red to show their support. Members of the myeloma community will also participate by illuminating their own homes, offices, and community spaces.

Find out which major landmarks will be participating this year, by viewing the MAM global map.

2026: A celebration of progress, resilience, and hope

For MAM 2026, the IMF is celebrating progress, resilience, and hope through the #MoreThanMyeloma campaign.

Heather Cooper Ortner, President & CEO of the International Myeloma Foundation, said,“Myeloma Action Month is a powerful reminder that our community is defined by far more than a diagnosis. Through #MoreThanMyeloma, we celebrate the resilience, courage, and progress that continue to move us forward. Every story shared, every landmark illuminated, and every action taken sends a clear message: together, we are stronger than this disease. We will keep pushing for better treatments, broader access, and ultimately, a cure - while ensuring that every person impacted by myeloma feels seen, supported, and empowered to live fully and boldly.”

“Myeloma Action Month brings the global myeloma community together to raise awareness and inspire action. Many individuals impacted by myeloma are living full, meaningful lives beyond their diagnosis. Our #MoreThanMyeloma campaign shines a light on myeloma community stories, honoring who they are and the lives they lead. Myeloma has no borders, and together, we are making a global impact, as we march toward a cure,” said IMF Vice President of Marketing Peter Anton.

Why patients are #MoreThanMyeloma

Every story you share helps raise awareness, creates positive change, and encourages action in the fight against myeloma through:







Balancing treatment while maintaining careers.



Finding strength through support groups.



Navigating disparities in healthcare across the world. Sharing diagnosis experiences with family members.



Take action: Share why you are #MoreThanMyeloma in social media

If you have not done so yet, follow the IMF on our social media channels and reshare, like, and comment on awareness content throughout MAM to amplify the message.

To share why you are #MoreThanMyeloma on social media, follow these simple steps:

1. Create a custom graphic

Use our photo uploader tool to create a personalized social media graphic showing what makes you #MoreThanMyeloma.

2. Download the toolkit

Download premade myeloma facts and stats graphics to share on social media. Available in multiple languages.

3. Light the world red

Light the World Red is a global awareness campaign for Myeloma Action Month in March 2026, uniting iconic landmarks worldwide to illuminate the night sky in red-the signature color of multiple myeloma awareness.

From bridges and civic buildings to medical centers and cultural monuments, landmarks will glow red in solidarity with patients, families, and caregivers affected by this disease.

The campaign culminates on March 26, World Myeloma Day, when landmarks worldwide will simultaneously light up to send a powerful message of hope, raise critical awareness, and honor the courage of those fighting multiple myeloma. By transforming our skylines into beacons of support, we aim to spark conversations, educate communities, and accelerate progress toward better treatments and a cure.

See what landmarks are lighting up red to show their support. Show yours on social media by taking a photo or video of a landmark and sharing it with #MoreThanMyeloma or consider lighting up your home or office.

4. Share on the wall of action

When you share what makes you #MoreThanMyeloma on social media, it will show up on the wall of action. Just use the hashtag #MoreThanMyeloma or #MyelomaActionMonth.

Help create a world where people are diagnosed earlier, experience better treatment outcomes, find the resources and support they need to live well, and drive research to cure multiple myeloma.

To access and download the 2026 MAM campaign resources and tools, visit

Participate in IMF events happening all throughout MAM 2026

The IMF invites you to actively participate in the following events throughout March.

Facebook LIVE Events

The IMF will host Facebook LIVE Events with key figures in the myeloma community including healthcare professionals and educators. During these Facebook LIVE Q&As, the myeloma community will hear expert insights on treatments, side effect management, and living well with myeloma-and get their questions answered in real time.

The FB LIVE Events are scheduled as follows:

Q&A with IMF Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Mikhael and Dr. Melissa Alsina

Saturday, March 14 at 9am PT/ 12pm ET

Q&A with IMF Scientific Advisory Board Member Dr. Sagar Lonial

Wednesday, March 25 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET

Patient Meetings and the Miracles for Myeloma 5K Run/Walk

The IMF will host several in-person and virtual patient meetings in March, as well as the Miracles for Myeloma 5K Run/Walk event in Los Angeles, CA.

March 13-14 - In-Person Patient and Family Seminar, Boca Raton, FL

The 2026 IMF Boca Raton Patient and Family Seminar will take place on March 13-14, 2026, in Boca Raton, Florida. The seminar is FREE, but in-person seating is LIMITED.

Date: March 13-14, 2026

Venue: Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center

Location: 5150 Town Center Cir. Boca Raton, FL 33486

March 21 - Miracles for Myeloma 5K Run/Walk, Los Angeles, CA

Join us for the Miracles for Myeloma 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at Griffith Park in Los Angeles. Take strides toward a cure for multiple myeloma. Your participation supports critical research initiatives like the Black Swan Research Initiative®, propelling us closer to groundbreaking treatments and better outcomes for myeloma patients.

March 28 - Myeloma Community Workshop: Kansas City, MO

The in-person Myeloma Community Workshop will take place on Saturday, March 28, in Kansas City, MO. The workshop is FREE, but in-person seating is LIMITED.

Date: March 28, 2026

Venue: Crossroads Hotel

Location: 2101 Central Street, Kansas City, MO 64108

Join the Movement for Myeloma Action Month 2026!

March is Myeloma Action Month (MAM) is the IMF's month-long initiative dedicated to raising awareness and inspiring action within the myeloma community. Over the years, Myeloma Action Month has grown to become a global effort, reaching over 50 million people across 52 countries. This year, we need your help to make an even greater impact.

Together, let us make Myeloma Action Month a viral movement and show the world the strength of the myeloma community!

The IMF is grateful to the following Sponsors for supporting Myeloma Action Month: Adaptive Biotechnologies, Binding Site/Thermo Fisher, Bristol Myers Squibb, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Kite Pharma, Inc. /Arcellx, Inc., Legend Biotech, Pfizer, Inc., Regeneron, and Sanofi.

ABOUT MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the bone marrow plasma cells - white blood cells that make antibodies. A cancerous or malignant plasma cell is called a myeloma cell. Myeloma is called“multiple” because there are frequently multiple patches or areas in bone where it grows. It often involves damage to bone and kidneys. Multiple myeloma is still incurable, but great progress has been made in terms of survival over the last two decades. The disease is twice as common and is diagnosed at a younger age in African Americans than white Americans. The most common presenting symptoms include fatigue and bone pain.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the world's leading organization dedicated to multiple myeloma. The IMF is steadfast in its mission: improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure.

The IMF serves people impacted by myeloma at every stage of the disease by combining world-class research, trusted education, global advocacy, and direct support. A cornerstone of this work is the International Myeloma Working Group® (IMWG)-a network of more than 300 internationally renowned researchers and clinicians who establish the guidelines that shape how myeloma is diagnosed, treated, and managed across the globe.

Through its global network of support groups, educational programs, its 24/7 generative-AI myeloma assistant Myelo®, its InfoLine staff, and its advocacy for greater healthcare access, the IMF helps people living with myeloma and their care partners navigate diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship. At the same time, the IMF ensures scientific advances translate into better care and outcomes.

The IMF is driven by its vision: A world where every myeloma patient can live life to the fullest, unburdened by the disease.

Learn more at or contact the IMF InfoLine at (800) 452-CURE (2873) (U.S. & Canada), +1 (818) 487-7455 (worldwide), or ....

