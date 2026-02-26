T20 WC: Mark'ram' Builds India's 'Setu' Of Hope With Win Over West Indies!

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) In a twist few Indian fans would have expected, South Africa captain Aiden Markram ended up playing a key role in keeping India's hopes alive in the semifinal race at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Markram produced a skipper's knock of 82 off 46 balls and led from the front as South Africa defeated West Indies by nine wickets in a crucial encounter on Thursday. His composed innings anchored the Proteas' chase and ensured they stayed firmly in control of the contest.

While the victory strengthened South Africa's own campaign, its impact was felt strongly in the Indian camp. A West Indies win would have complicated India's qualification equation, but South Africa's emphatic triumph ensured that India's hopes remain very much alive.

The equation is now straightforward for India: win the remaining matches. Victories against Zimbabwe and the West Indies would secure a place in the semifinals.

For Indian fans following the game closely, the South Africa–West Indies clash had become almost as important as the home side's own fixtures. When the Proteas sealed the win, social media quickly erupted with appreciation for Markram and his team.

Many supporters celebrated the moment with clever wordplay inspired by Ram Setu, the legendary bridge built by Lord Rama in the epic Ramayana.

“MarkRam Setu built for India,” wrote one fan, suggesting that Markram had effectively built a bridge keeping India's semifinal hopes alive.

Another supporter posted:“Markram delivered. Now it's time for India to win and move ahead.”

For India, the message is clear. Markram may have built the bridge - the“Mark'Ram Setu” - but it is now up to them to cross it. If Suryakumar Yadav and his men seize the opportunity and win their remaining matches, the bridge of hope built by South Africa's captain could lead India straight into the semifinals.