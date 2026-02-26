Glow Holdings, Inc. Launches New Corporate Website

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glow Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GLOH), doing business as GlohCo, an emerging healthtech company developing AI-powered software and data-driven tools for mental health, behavioral health, and social determinants of health, today announced the launch of its new corporate website at:

The website serves as the Company's central digital presence for investors, shareholders, and stakeholders, providing access to corporate information, leadership, press releases, and investor relations materials. The site also includes an overview of the Company's market positioning and product direction.

The launch follows the Company's January 2026 corporate transition announcement and its February 2026 update detailing initial industry engagement across the behavioral health sector, including outreach to clinicians, treatment center operators, and multi-state providers in South Florida. The Company is building tools intended to serve hospitals, insurance companies, treatment centers, and behavioral health organizations seeking data-driven decision support.

“A strong digital presence is an important step as we continue building visibility with investors and the broader healthcare community,” said Alonzo Pierce, President of Glow Holdings, Inc.“The new site gives stakeholders a single point of reference for understanding who we are, what we're building, and where we're headed.”

Management expects the site to be updated on an ongoing basis as the Company reaches new milestones in platform development, partnerships, and corporate governance.

About GlohCo

GlohCo is an emerging healthtech company developing AI-powered software and data-driven tools for use across digital health and care delivery environments, with an initial focus on mental health, behavioral health, and social determinants of health.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to the development and commercialization of health technology products, regulatory requirements including compliance with HIPAA and other applicable healthcare data privacy laws, the ability to secure enterprise customers, and general market conditions. Glow Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

