Vivid Seats To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) (“Vivid Seats”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 on Thursday, March 12, 2026, before the U.S. stock market opens. Management will discuss the results on a webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed at .

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should“Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats, or calling 866-848-8499.

