Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Admiral Markets AS Unaudited Financial Results For 12 Months Of 2025


2026-02-26 08:31:47
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Admiral Markets AS Unaudited Financial Results for 12 months of 2025

In 2025, lower client trading activity in the Group's core European markets, together with the ongoing impact of a temporary pause in EU client onboarding, materially reduced net trading income.

  • Net trading income was EUR -1.0 million (2024: EUR 13.5 million).
  • Net loss was EUR -16.2 million (2024: net profit EUR 0.4 million).
  • The number of active clients stood at 29,455. Rebuilding and expanding the client base is our key focus.

In 2024, Admirals Europe Ltd. voluntarily paused onboarding of new EU clients while implementing enhancements following CySEC supervisory engagement. This pause reduced new client inflows and continued to affect the client base into 2025.

Admirals resumed EU client onboarding in March 2025. Client acquisition efforts increased in the second quarter of 2025, with a focus on responsible growth, client experience, and compliance.

Looking ahead, the Group's priorities are to rebuild the active client base, improve client activation and retention, and maintain disciplined cost management and a strong compliance framework. The Group believes these actions support a return to more stable performance and long-term value creation for stakeholders.

Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of euros) 31.12.2025 31.12.2024
Assets
Due from credit institutions 17,576 19,381
Due from investment companies 9,304 13,362
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 809 1,602
Loans and receivables 25,126 29,231
Inventories 235 665
Other assets 824 650
Investment into subsidiaries 4,180 4,180
Tangible fixed assets 987 1,041
Right-of-use asset 1,276 1,757
Intangible fixed assets 1,711 2,821
Total assets 62,028 74,690
Liabilities
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 596 333
Liabilities and prepayments 4,497 744
Subordinated debt securities 1,347 1,347
Lease liabilities 1,507 2,025
Total liabilities 7,947 4,449
Equity
Share capital 2,586 2,586
Statutory reserve capital 259 259
Retained earnings 51,236 67,396
Total equity 54,081 70,241
Total liabilities and equity 62,028 74,690

Statement of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of euros) 2025 2024
Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers 18,488 37,435
Brokerage and commission fee revenue 804 1,062
Brokerage and commission fee expense -20,523 -25,451
Other trading activity related income 292 418
Other trading activityrelated expense -68 0
Net income from trading -1,007 13,464
Other income similar to interest 0 85
Interest income calculated using the effective interest method -1,039 1,366
Interest expense -144 -155
Other income 560 433
Other expense -429 0
Net gains on exchange rate changes -642 198
Net loss from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss -178 -1,358
Personnel expenses -3,829 -4,019
Operating expenses -9,344 -7,642
Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets -1,704 -1,532
Depreciation of right-of-use assets -482 -485
(Loss) / Profit before income tax -16,160 355
Income tax 0 0
Net (loss) / profit for the reporting period -16,160 355
Comprehensive income for the reporting period -16,160 355
Basic and diluted earnings per share -40,00 0,88

Additional information:

Alexander Tsikhilov
Chairman of the Management Board of Admirals Group AS
...
+372 6309 300

Attachment

  • workfile AMAS (ENG) Interim 31.12.2025 (260226)

MENAFN26022026004107003653ID1110793928



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search