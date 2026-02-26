Admiral Markets AS Unaudited Financial Results For 12 Months Of 2025
|(in thousands of euros)
|31.12.2025
|31.12.2024
|Assets
|Due from credit institutions
|17,576
|19,381
|Due from investment companies
|9,304
|13,362
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|809
|1,602
|Loans and receivables
|25,126
|29,231
|Inventories
|235
|665
|Other assets
|824
|650
|Investment into subsidiaries
|4,180
|4,180
|Tangible fixed assets
|987
|1,041
|Right-of-use asset
|1,276
|1,757
|Intangible fixed assets
|1,711
|2,821
|Total assets
|62,028
|74,690
|Liabilities
|Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
|596
|333
|Liabilities and prepayments
|4,497
|744
|Subordinated debt securities
|1,347
|1,347
|Lease liabilities
|1,507
|2,025
|Total liabilities
|7,947
|4,449
|Equity
|Share capital
|2,586
|2,586
|Statutory reserve capital
|259
|259
|Retained earnings
|51,236
|67,396
|Total equity
|54,081
|70,241
|Total liabilities and equity
|62,028
|74,690
Statement of Comprehensive Income
|(in thousands of euros)
|2025
|2024
|Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers
|18,488
|37,435
|Brokerage and commission fee revenue
|804
|1,062
|Brokerage and commission fee expense
|-20,523
|-25,451
|Other trading activity related income
|292
|418
|Other trading activityrelated expense
|-68
|0
|Net income from trading
|-1,007
|13,464
|Other income similar to interest
|0
|85
|Interest income calculated using the effective interest method
|-1,039
|1,366
|Interest expense
|-144
|-155
|Other income
|560
|433
|Other expense
|-429
|0
|Net gains on exchange rate changes
|-642
|198
|Net loss from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|-178
|-1,358
|Personnel expenses
|-3,829
|-4,019
|Operating expenses
|-9,344
|-7,642
|Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets
|-1,704
|-1,532
|Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|-482
|-485
|(Loss) / Profit before income tax
|-16,160
|355
|Income tax
|0
|0
|Net (loss) / profit for the reporting period
|-16,160
|355
|Comprehensive income for the reporting period
|-16,160
|355
|Basic and diluted earnings per share
|-40,00
|0,88
Additional information:
