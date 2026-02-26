403
Qatar Condemns Attacks On Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab Provinces In Pakistan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- Qatar expressed on Thursday its condemnation of the attacks that took place in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which resulted in several deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's firm stance against violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of the motives or reasons.
The Ministry expressed Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Pakistan, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured. (end)
