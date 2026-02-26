Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar Condemns Attacks On Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab Provinces In Pakistan


2026-02-26 08:30:58
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- Qatar expressed on Thursday its condemnation of the attacks that took place in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which resulted in several deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's firm stance against violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of the motives or reasons.
The Ministry expressed Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Pakistan, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured. (end)
maa


MENAFN26022026000071011013ID1110793918



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search