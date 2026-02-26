HAI Control Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Insights into Market Size, Trends, Market Dynamics, Key Segments, and Emerging Players

Straits Research, a leading market research organization, announced the release of the report titled“HAI Control Market Size and Outlook -Forecasts till 2034”. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, trends, opportunities, and market mechanism. The report also covers a regional analysis of several market factors.

According to the report, the market is valued at USD 22.70 billion in 2026, which is expected to grow to USD 37.90 billion by 2034. The projected CAGR for this period is 6.62%.

The HAI control market is segmented based on type, end use and region. Some of the insights provided in the report are highlighted below:



The consumables segment dominated the market with the largest share of 51.34% in 2025.

North America is expected to lead the HAI control market, supported by high incidence of surgical site infections (SSIs), catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTIs), and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP).

Globally, HAI control providers are shifting toward integrated infection prevention ecosystems, driven by rising antimicrobial resistance (AMR), growing demand for hospital-wide digital infection surveillance software, and deployment of UV-C disinfection robots and hydrogen peroxide vapor systems. Japan is expected to emerge as a key market within the Asia Pacific HAI control landscape, driven by a rapidly aging inpatient population with longer hospital stays and high surgical procedure volumes

Straits Research adopts a rigorous 360° research approach that integrates both primary and secondary research methodologies. The report data is triangulated with a mix of market indicators, macroeconomic outlook, industry sources, and strategic briefings.

The report is designed to enable decision makers, such as CXOs, policymakers, investors, startups, and other related stakeholders, to understand the current and future scenario of the market.

Market Segments

The contents of the report are as follows:



Equipment



Sterilization Equipment





Heat Sterilization Equipment





Low Temperature Sterilization



Radiation Sterilization



Disinfection Equipment





Washer Disinfector





Flusher Disinfector



Endoscopic Reprocessor Systems



Services



Consumables





Disinfectants Sterilization Consumables



Hospitals and Intensive Care Units (ICUs)

Ambulatory Surgical and Diagnostic Centers Others



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

