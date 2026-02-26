Grand Mufti Sets Rs 80 As Sadaqat-Ul-Fitr

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti Nasir‐ul‐Islam, on Thursday announced that Sadaqat‐ul‐Fitr for 2026 has been fixed at Rs 80 per person, urging Muslims to fulfil the obligation before Eid‐ul‐Fitr prayers.

He said Zakat‐ul‐Fitr is compulsory for every Muslim, including men, women and infants. Parents must pay on behalf of minor children, while adult children are responsible for themselves. A husband, he clarified, cannot pay on behalf of his wife without her consent, reported news agency KNO.

The Mufti explained that the amount is based on the value of half a Sa' of wheat, calculated at Rs 77 and rounded off to Rs 80 as a precaution.

Wealthier individuals may give Sadaqat‐ul‐Fitr in wheat, cash, dates, raisins or other approved food items instead of the fixed amount.

He said the charity should be distributed among the poor, destitute, needy relatives, orphans and travellers within local communities, and must not be given to mosques, khanqahs or political and religious organisations.

