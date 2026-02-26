(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Turnium Technology Group Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Financial Results February 26, 2026 7:30 AM EST | Source: Turnium Technology Group Inc. Highlights:

Turnium is awaiting final TSX Venture approval to close the Insentra asset acquisition - expected by the end of February 2026

TTGI continues to be optimistic about its financial outlook and provides new guidance

For Q2 FY2026, ending March 31, 2026, the Company expects Revenue of $3.8M to $4.1M, and Gross Margin of $1.2M to $1.6M (including only 1 month of Insentra results) For the next 12 months, from March 1, 2026, the Company expects Revenue of $28M to $32M, and Gross Margin of $12.1M to $14.7M (including 12 months of Insentra results) Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48 ) ("Turnium" or "the Company"), a global leader in Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) and partner enablement services, announces its financial results for Fiscal Q1 2026. All financial information is provided in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Doug Childress, CEO of Turnium, stated, "In Q1 2026 we announced major initiatives to accelerate Turnium's transformation from a product-based business to a solutions-driven company. Most impactful was the acquisition of assets from Sydney-based Insentra and its US and UK affiliates, a leading specialist in advisory, professional, artificial intelligence and managed IT services delivered exclusively through IT service provider partners. Insentra's 'Partner ObsessedTM' strategy aligns with Turnium's focus on empowering global channel partners and is expected to increase Turnium's revenue profile from approximately $9 million to a projected $28 to $32 million in revenue (3.2 times increase) and an estimated EBITDA of $2.1-$4.2 million based on our March 2026 run-rate. This acquisition adds significant revenue, margin and skilled technology resources to the TTGI family, and marks a major step toward our goal of achieving $100 million in revenue and $20 million in EBITDA by 2027." Update on the Proposed Insentra Acquisition On February 3, 2026, the Company completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Insentra Holdings Pty Ltd. and certain affiliated entities in the United States and the United Kingdom, pursuant to a definitive agreement. The total consideration for the transaction was approximately $5.73 million, comprising $2.14 million in common shares of the Company, $1.0 million in cash paid at closing, and $2.58 million through a vendor take-back loan bearing interest at 2% above the Royal Bank of Canada prime rate, together with the issuance of 1,188,000 warrants and additional contingent earn-out and bonus payments of up to $9.25 million, subject to future revenue and EBITDA performance. The transaction was completed following the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval. Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations The Company has announced an active plan to divest its Tenacious Networks (TNET) assets. We expect this transaction to be completed by early March 2026. Positive Outlook for Q2 FY2026 and the Next 12 Months. Fiscal Q2 2026 Guidance - for Q2 FY2026, ending March 31, 2026, the Company expects Revenue of $3.8M to $4.1M, and Gross Margin of $1.2M to $1.6M (including only 1 month of Insentra results). For the next 12 months, from March 1, 2026, the Company expects Revenue of $28M to $32M, and Gross Margin of $12.1M to $14.7M (including 12 months of Insentra results) . Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Highlights:

Revenue decreased to $2.0M (due to seasonality), compared to $2.3M QoQ and increased from $1.97M YoY;

Gross Margin increased to $1.18M (based on product mix), compared to $0.69M QoQ and $1.34M YoY;

Total Operating Expenses increased to $2.58M, compared to $1.68M QoQ and $2.82M YoY;

Net Comprehensive Loss decreased to ($2.97M), compared to ($7.51M) QoQ and ($1.71M) YoY;

Adjusted EBITDA (1) improved to ($0.95M), compared to ($1.26M) YoY; Number of Common Shares Outstanding (basic) at the end of the first quarter 2026 were 184,757,145, as compared to 189,704,645 currently. Quarterly Financial Highlights The Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended December 31, 2025, are available on the Company's SEDAR profile at . All financial information is presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. The Company's key financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2025, are as follows:

Canadian Dollars For the three months ended December 31, 2025 For the three months ended September 30, 2025 For the three months ended June 30, 2025 For the three months ended March 31, 2025 Revenue 2,032,597 2,286,459 2,337,977 2,189,664 Gross margin 1,183,482 686,818 1,577,142 1,279,799 Total expenses 2,575,582 1,683,418 2,749,493 1,365,536 Other gain (loss) *(1,572,476) (6,466,979) (297,692) - Income tax expense - - - - Deferred income tax recovery - - - - Other income/loss (13,059) (47,065) (8,245) (49,342) Net comprehensive income (loss) (2,967,451) (7,510,644) (1,478,288) (493,884)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 184,757,145 170,187,417 165,122,873 164,962,446 Basic and diluted loss per common share (0.02) (0.04) (0.01) (0.00)

Notes: It is anticipated that revenues and expenses may vary, perhaps materially, from quarter to quarter due to several factors, including changes in product mix, costs related to planned increase in market share, global expansion costs and ongoing corporate development initiatives. Although revenues may fluctuate from quarter to quarter, and such fluctuations may be material, management expects that revenues will increase year over year.

(*) The operating results of TNET are included in the data for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and for the prior periods. In the consolidated financial statements, TNET is classified as a disposal group, and the results of its operations for the year are reported as a net loss from discontinued operations in the consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss, with separate disclosure of its revenue, direct costs, and other gains or losses in the notes to the financial statements.

The operating results of TNET for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, were as follows:

Canadian Dollars December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Revenue 524,210 530,556 Gross margin 135,680 116,889 Total Expenses 101,805 97,928 Net Income (loss) 33,875 18,961

Non-IFRS Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA

The following table shows a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) before tax, the most comparable IFRS financial measure, for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024.



3 Months Ended

December 31, 2025 3 Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Loss before tax (2,964,577) (1,869,842) Amortization 132,551 135,195 Amortization of right-of-use assets 36,434 38,358 Share-based compensation 63,021 23,664 Loss on change in fair value of the conversion option liabilities 1,105,627 - Gain on change in FV of derivative - 11,509 Gain on lease surrender (32,552) - Foreign exchange gain 5,904 - (1,402) Interest and accretion expense 493,497 388,439 M&A and financing related one-time transaction costs 206,584 11,751

(953,511) (1,262,328)

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS, has no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to adjusted EBITDA presented by other companies. Rather, it is provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. We use non-IFRS financial measures to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures in the evaluation of issuers. There are certain limitations related to the use of non-IFRS financial measures versus their nearest IFRS equivalents. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any non-IFRS financial measure and view it in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. In evaluating non-IFRS financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we will continue to incur expenses similar to those adjusted in non-IFRS financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as net income (loss) before tax excluding depreciation and amortization expense, share based expense, gain/loss on change on fair value of derivatives, loss on debt settlement, government grants, foreign exchange gain/loss, interest and accretion and SRED refund. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to understand and evaluate the performance and trends of the Company's operations.

Subsequent Events and Other Q1 Highlights:



