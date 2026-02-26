Turnium Technology Group Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Financial Results
|Canadian Dollars
|For the three months ended December 31, 2025
|For the three months ended September 30, 2025
|For the three months ended June 30, 2025
|For the three months ended March 31, 2025
|Revenue
|2,032,597
|2,286,459
|2,337,977
|2,189,664
|Gross margin
|1,183,482
|686,818
|1,577,142
|1,279,799
|Total expenses
|2,575,582
|1,683,418
|2,749,493
|1,365,536
|Other gain (loss)
|*(1,572,476)
|(6,466,979)
|(297,692)
|-
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Deferred income tax recovery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other income/loss
|(13,059)
|(47,065)
|(8,245)
|(49,342)
|Net comprehensive income (loss)
|(2,967,451)
|(7,510,644)
|(1,478,288)
|(493,884)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|184,757,145
|170,187,417
|165,122,873
|164,962,446
|Basic and diluted loss per common share
|(0.02)
|(0.04)
|(0.01)
|(0.00)
Notes: It is anticipated that revenues and expenses may vary, perhaps materially, from quarter to quarter due to several factors, including changes in product mix, costs related to planned increase in market share, global expansion costs and ongoing corporate development initiatives. Although revenues may fluctuate from quarter to quarter, and such fluctuations may be material, management expects that revenues will increase year over year.
(*) The operating results of TNET are included in the data for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and for the prior periods. In the consolidated financial statements, TNET is classified as a disposal group, and the results of its operations for the year are reported as a net loss from discontinued operations in the consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss, with separate disclosure of its revenue, direct costs, and other gains or losses in the notes to the financial statements.
The operating results of TNET for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, were as follows:
|Canadian Dollars
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|Revenue
|524,210
|530,556
|Gross margin
|135,680
|116,889
|Total Expenses
|101,805
|97,928
|Net Income (loss)
|33,875
|18,961
Non-IFRS Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA
The following table shows a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) before tax, the most comparable IFRS financial measure, for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024.
|
| 3 Months Ended
December 31, 2025
| 3 Months Ended
December 31, 2024
|Loss before tax
|(2,964,577)
|(1,869,842)
|Amortization
|132,551
|135,195
|Amortization of right-of-use assets
|36,434
|38,358
|Share-based compensation
|63,021
|23,664
|Loss on change in fair value of the conversion option liabilities
|1,105,627
|-
|Gain on change in FV of derivative
|-
|11,509
|Gain on lease surrender
|(32,552)
|-
|Foreign exchange gain
|5,904
|- (1,402)
|Interest and accretion expense
|493,497
|388,439
|M&A and financing related one-time transaction costs
|206,584
|11,751
|
|(953,511)
|(1,262,328)
(1) Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS, has no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to adjusted EBITDA presented by other companies. Rather, it is provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. We use non-IFRS financial measures to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures in the evaluation of issuers. There are certain limitations related to the use of non-IFRS financial measures versus their nearest IFRS equivalents. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any non-IFRS financial measure and view it in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. In evaluating non-IFRS financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we will continue to incur expenses similar to those adjusted in non-IFRS financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as net income (loss) before tax excluding depreciation and amortization expense, share based expense, gain/loss on change on fair value of derivatives, loss on debt settlement, government grants, foreign exchange gain/loss, interest and accretion and SRED refund. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to understand and evaluate the performance and trends of the Company's operations.
Subsequent Events and Other Q1 Highlights:
- February 10, 2026 - Turnium Announces Appointment of Software Industry Veteran Paul Pagliaro to the Board of Directors. (LINK) February 9, 2026 - TTGI Announces Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting, Debt Settlement Agreement and RSU Grant. (LINK) February 3, 2026 - Turnium Announces Execution of Asset Purchase Agreement for the Acquisition of Assets of Insentra Management Services and Closing of Offering of Secured Debentures and Warrants. (LINK) January 27, 2026 - TTGI Reports Fiscal 2025 Audited Financial Results. (LINK) January 23, 2026 - TTGI Provides Annual General Meeting Update. (LINK) January 22, 2026 - TTGI Provides Update on its Previously Announced Offering of Secured Debentures and Warrants. (LINK) January 5, 2026 - TTGI announce the appointment of Aldo G. Gallone as Vice President of Global Strategy and Partnerships. (LINK) December 29, 2025 - TTGI extends exclusivity period of non-binding Letter of Intent with Insentra. The parties sign an amendment to the LOI (the " Amendment ") to extend the term period for entering into the definitive asset purchase agreement through to January 31, 2026. (LINK) December 22, 2025 - TTGI announces offering of secured debentures and warrants and provides an update on the proposed Insentra acquisition. (LINK) December 18, 2025 - TTGI announces a global commercialization partnership with Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia") (CSE: SYAI), a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound and outbound telephone call management. (LINK) December 9, 2025 - TTGI announces extending of promissory notes totaling $1,073,000 through the issuance of new unsecured Loan Agreements (the "Loans"), and receives conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). (LINK) November 17, 2025 - TTGI announces the successful deployment of its revolutionary Version 7.x RAC1 platform to 46 OEM partner environments, representing 75% of its partner ecosystem. (LINK) November 11, 2025 - TTGI announces it has entered into a marketing agreement (the "Agreement") with Winning Media LLC. (" Winning Media "). (LINK) November 10, 2025 - TTGI announces it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (" LOI ") with Insentra Management Services Pty Ltd on behalf of Insentra Holdings Pty Ltd. to acquire substantially all the assets of Insentra Holdings Pty Ltd. and certain affiliated entities in the United States and the United Kingdom (collectively, " Insentra "). (LINK)
About Turnium Technology Group Inc.
Turnium acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global channel partner program to customers worldwide. Turnium's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.
In essence, Turnium is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, Turnium provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.
Turnium delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its channel partners and their end-customers-because "Connectivity Matters".
For more information, contact ..., visit or follow us on X @turnium.
# # #
Turnium Contact:
Investor Relations: Bill Mitoulas, Email: ..., Telephone: +1 416-479-9547
Media inquiries: please email ...
Sales inquiries: please email ...
, ,
CAUTIONARY NOTES
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such statements include, among others, statements regarding the Transaction and the terms and consideration payable thereunder, the issuance of securities based compensation and the amounts and terms thereof, the receipt of TSXV approvals, whether Turnium or its business will derive any benefit from the Transaction, Turnium's business and technology, Insentra's business and technology, Insentra's financial data and revenue, and Turnium's expectations, business, projections, operations and growth in connection with the Transaction.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company and Insentra will not reach a definitive agreement with respect to the transaction, or that the transaction will not be successfully completed for any reason (including failure to obtain the required acceptance from the TSXV). The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Turnium Technology Group Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment