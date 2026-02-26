Rock Salt Marketing Ranked Among Best SEO Agencies In The USA On Designrush
February 26, 2026 7:45 AM EST | Source: Rock Salt Marketing Cooperative
Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Rock Salt Marketing Cooperative has been named one of the Best SEO Agencies in the USA by DesignRush, following the platform's latest review of search engine optimization firms across the country.
DesignRush ranks agencies based on agency expertise, industry reputation, and verified client feedback.
Agencies that make the list have demonstrated a track record of SEO expertise, project delivery, and consistent results."Recognition from a trusted platform like DesignRush is a welcome representation of the high standards that guide everything we do at Rock Salt. Our focus remains on delivering websites and search strategies that yield real, sustainable growth and long-term client partnerships," said Ridge Anderson Co-Founder of Rock Salt Marketing.
Founded in Salt Lake City in 2023, Rock Salt Marketing Cooperative provides SEO, web design, and paid media services to businesses seeking structured, performance-focused digital growth.
The agency was established by seasoned digital marketing professionals who aim to address common industry concerns around marketing effectiveness, reporting transparency, and delivery standards.
Rock Salt's award-winning SEO services are structured to support both local and national growth initiatives. Core capabilities include:
- Technical site audits to identify crawl errors, indexing issues, and structural inefficiencies On-page optimization across metadata, internal linking, and content architecture Strategic keyword research aligned with search intent and competitive positioning Content strategy development designed to support long-term organic authority Link acquisition campaigns focused on domain strength and referral visibility Local and multi-location SEO campaigns to increase geographic search presence National SEO strategies built for scalable traffic growth
In 2025, Rock Salt expanded operations to Nashville, Tennessee, extending its services to clients in the Southeastern United States and strengthening its national footprint.
About Rock Salt Marketing
Rock Salt Marketing Cooperative is a top-tier digital marketing agency that offers high-quality web design, SEO, and paid media services. Rock Salt was founded in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2023 by seasoned digital marketing experts who wanted to break the cycle of marketing agencies overcharging and underdelivering. With everything the Rock Salt Marketing team does, quality, results, and client satisfaction are the highest priority. In 2025, Rock Salt Marketing opened operations in Nashville, TN, to extend its award-winning services and values to a greater number of businesses.
About DesignRush
DesignRush is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
