Zodiac Gold Launches 10,000-Sample Soil Program At Bomi South And Bong West, Targeting 45 Km Structural Corridor Along The Todi Shear Zone

February 26, 2026

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) (FSE: K19) (" Zodiac Gold " or the " Company "), a West African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce the commencement of a large-scale 10,000-sample systematic soil geochemistry program across its Bomi South and Bong West licenses at the Company's flagship Todi Gold Project in Liberia.

The program targets a 45-kilometre-long corridor on the northwest-trending Todi Shear Zone, a major regional structure formed during the Pan-African Orogeny, with significant associated stream sediment anomalism (Map 1). Zodiac Gold considers the Todi Shear Zone to represent one of the most prospective underexplored structural corridors in West Africa and hosts the Company's recent Arthington discovery and the rapidly advancing Ben Ben - Youth Camp trend.

The 10,000-sample program is designed to systematically evaluate multiple parallel northwest-trending structures and intersecting north-northeast to east-northeast structures (Map 2). Numerous anomalous stream sediment samples occur proximal to these interpreted structures and structural intersections, which represent priority targets for bedrock gold mineralization.

David Kol, CEO of Zodiac Gold, commented: "The launch of this 10,000-sample program marks a significant step in systematically unlocking the broader Todi Shear Zone. While drilling continues to advance the Ben Ben to Youth Camp trend along strike from our Arthington discovery, this soil program is focused on identifying the next generation of targets across our Bomi South and Bong West licenses.

The 45-kilometre corridor we are targeting represents one of the most compelling underexplored structural trends in Liberia. The scale of anomalism already identified gives us strong confidence that we are operating within a fertile gold system. This work will materially expand our target inventory and position Zodiac Gold for sustained discovery growth across our 2,316 km2 land package."

This systematic approach is designed to:



Define coherent gold-in-soil anomalies along the broader Todi corridor.

Identify anomalous zones around interpreted structural intersections and dilation zones which may be associated with high-grade mineralization.

Generate multiple drill-ready targets across previously untested areas. Expand the pipeline of priority drill-ready targets beyond the current Arthington-Ben Ben-Youth Camp / Alasala trends.







Map 1: Regional location of Zodiac Gold licenses, stream sediment anomalies and planned survey area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Map 2: Stream sediment anomalism and planned sampling with detailed structural interpretation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The soil survey will be completed on lines spaced 500 metres apart, with samples collected at 100-metre intervals along each line. The program will initially cover approximately 45 kilometres of strike length within the broader structural corridor, with flexibility for infill or extension depending on results.

The soil program is being executed concurrently with ongoing diamond drilling and trenching at the Ben Ben target, where multiple mineralized structures have been identified at surface along strike from the Arthington discovery. Together, these parallel exploration efforts reflect Zodiac Gold's strategy of simultaneously advancing the Company's priority targets while systematically expanding district-scale potential.

Qualified Person

Tom Dowrick, Director of Exploration at Zodiac Gold, is a Chartered Geologist of the Geological Society of London and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information provided in this release.

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) (FSE: K19) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Gold Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold and iron ore deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity with additional iron ore potential, covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The Todi Gold Project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets, of which two have been drilled and high-grade gold intercepts.

For further information, please visit the Zodiac Gold website at or contact:

David Kol President & CEO

+1 702-296-1156

...

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







