OTF + Lilly Collaboration Update On Registration Response OMA QI Scaling Initiative Gains National Response, Bringing Together Diverse Practice Types Across 39 States

February 26, 2026

Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - The Obesity Medicine Association (OMA) is seeing strong early momentum for its Implementation into Practice Collaborative (IPC), a program designed to help clinicians strengthen obesity care through practical, evidence-based improvements in outpatient settings.

The IPC is part of a multi-phase Quality Improvement (QI) initiative created specifically for OMA members. It was developed in collaboration with the Obesity Treatment Foundation (OTF), Lilly, and Q Synthesis LLC.

The IPC is a virtual learning series running from February through May 2026. Participants will take part in monthly 60-minute, small-group interactive working sessions, facilitated by Joseph Kim, MD, MPH, President of Q Synthesis LLC. Sessions will focus on identifying and addressing localized-level barriers and closing the "know-do" gap by helping clinicians apply evidence-based strategies in real-world clinical environments.

Since registration opened, the initiative has attracted participants from a wide range of clinical settings, reflecting broad national interest and the growing urgency of improving obesity care across diverse communities. To date, registered practices represent seven distinct outpatient practice types, including solo private practices, group private practices, hospital-based programs, academic medical centers, nonprofit/community clinics, corporate-based practices, and VA/military settings.

The initiative has also achieved impressive reach, with registrants representing 39 U.S. states, demonstrating a rapidly growing nationwide commitment to advancing obesity care.

"It is exciting to see the broad spectrum of clinical settings represented in the initial application process. It is a reflection of both the diversity of OMA's membership and our commitment to working together to support every aspect of clinical practice in obesity medicine." Nicholas Pennings, DO, DABOM, MFOMA, FACOFP, FAAFP, President of the OTF, Director of Clinical Education for the OMA

The IPC is designed to help clinical teams identify and implement meaningful improvements in obesity care delivery, including workflow redesign, patient-centered treatment approaches, and systems-level strategies that support consistent, high-quality care.

By emphasizing implementation, the program helps clinicians translate evidence into action. These efforts are expected to enhance patient experience through more efficient clinical processes, clearer care pathways, and more consistent follow-up and support for patients living with obesity.

"It's truly inspiring to see how clinicians can be empowered and equipped to incorporate process improvements by engaging in collaborative learning and learning from their peers." Joseph Kim, MD, MPH, President of Q Synthesis LLC

All registered participants have committed to strengthening their quality improvement skills and applying lessons learned directly within their practices. OMA expects the collaborative model to accelerate practice transformation, expand access to high-quality obesity care, and help improve health outcomes and quality of life for patients nationwide.

"Lilly is committed to supporting healthcare improvement initiatives that address system-level barriers and bring better care to more patients, faster. Our collaboration with OMA brings proven, system-level interventions to primary care teams so they can improve obesity care and outcomes for patients." Leonard Glass, MD, FACE, Senior Vice President, Global Medical Affairs, Lilly

Developed in collaboration with Lilly's Healthcare Improvement Hub

