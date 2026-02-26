Ethiopian Prime Minister Arrives In Azerbaijan On Official Visit

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit today, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the high-ranking guest at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the state flags of both countries were flying.

The Ethiopian prime minister was welcomed by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, and other officials.