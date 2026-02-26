GAM Destroys 4,882 Liters Of Unfit Beverages In 1St Week Of Ramadan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 26 (Petra) – During the first week of Ramadan, health and occupational safety inspection teams from the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) destroyed 4,882 liters of Ramadan beverages deemed unfit for human consumption.In a press statement, the municipality said its staff issued 752 warnings and 84 fines to several violating businesses.The teams also collected 94 food samples for "rigorous" laboratory tests to ensure their safety and compliance with approved standards.Furthermore, the health and occupational safety inspection workers conducted inspection tours of establishments and stalls designed to sell Ramadan beverages and food products to ensure adherence to health regulations.These tours included visits to 256 stalls, 218 of which were removed for violating public health requirements.The municipality noted inspection tours will continue throughout Ramadan to address any violations that may affect public health and food safety, and compliance of establishments and stalls with health regulations and instructions.The municipality urged citizens to avoid purchasing from unreliable or non-compliant sources.