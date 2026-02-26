Mannkind Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results And Provides Business Update
| Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
|Revenues
| Three Months
Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|$ Change
|% Change
|Revenues
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Royalties
|$
|33,564
|$
|27,009
|$
|6,555
|24
|%
|Collaborations and services
|27,986
|26,710
|1,276
|5
|%
|Afrezza
|22,878
|18,279
|4,599
|25
|%
|Furoscix(1)
|23,178
|-
|23,178
|N/A
|V-Go
|4,349
|4,778
|(429
|)
|(9
|%)
|Total revenues
|$
|111,955
|$
|76,776
|$
|35,179
|46
|%
(1) Amount represents revenue earned beginning on the scPharma acquisition date of October 7, 2025.
| Year
Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|$ Change
|% Change
|Revenues
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Royalties
|$
|128,116
|$
|102,335
|$
|25,781
|25
|%
|Collaborations and services
|106,713
|100,840
|5,873
|6
|%
|Afrezza
|74,587
|64,041
|10,546
|16
|%
|Furoscix(1)
|23,178
|-
|23,178
|N/A
|V-Go
|16,372
|18,288
|(1,916
|)
|(10
|%)
|Total revenues
|$
|348,966
|$
|285,504
|$
|63,462
|22
|%
(1) Amount represents revenue earned beginning on the scPharma acquisition date of October 7, 2025.
Total revenues for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 rose due to increases in revenue from royalties, collaborations and services, and commercial product sales. The increase in royalties was due to UT's increase in net revenue from sales of Tyvaso DPI®. Collaborations and services revenue grew due to increased units sold to UT. Revenue from commercial sales increased primarily due to net sales from Furoscix beginning on the scPharma acquisition date of October 7, 2025 as well as an increase in net sales of Afrezza over the prior periods.
Operating Expenses and Other Financial Highlights
- Cost of goods sold – commercial, excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets, was $13.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $4.8 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of 190%. For the full year 2025, Cost of goods sold – commercial, excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets, was $26.8 million, compared to $17.4 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of 54%. These increases are primarily attributable to the inclusion of Furoscix following the acquisition on October 7, 2025, as well as increased sales of Afrezza.
Cost of revenue – collaborations and services was $15.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $14.8 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of 6%. For the full year 2025, cost of revenue – collaborations and services was $61.2 million, compared to $59.2 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of 3%. These increases are primarily the result of a higher number of units of Tyvaso DPI sold through to UT compared to the prior periods.
Research and development ("R&D") expenses were $27.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $11.1 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of 148%. For the full year 2025, R&D expenses were $66.3 million compared to $45.9 million in the same period in 2024, an increase of 45%. These increases were primarily attributable to the ICoN-1 clinical study for MNKD-101, which was discontinued in the fourth quarter of 2025, clinical production scale-up for MNKD-201, personnel costs primarily due to a full-year of costs associated with the third quarter of 2024 Pulmatrix transaction, which bolstered our research capabilities and capacity, and ReadyFlow Autoinjector-related expenses. These increases were partially offset by the completion of INHALE-3, the Phase 1 clinical study for MNKD-201, and toxicology studies in 2024, as well as lower costs for INHALE-1 as the study was closed out in the second quarter of 2025.
Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $58.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $24.0 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of 144%. For the full year 2025, SG&A expenses were $144.1 million compared to $94.3 million in the same period in 2024, an increase of 53%. These increases primarily reflect the inclusion of SG&A costs associated with the promotion and support of Furoscix as well as transaction-related costs incurred as part of the acquisition of scPharma. The remainder of the increase was largely attributable to higher headcount and personnel-related expenses in our commercial group as well as increased promotional costs in preparation to support the potential pediatric launch of Afrezza in 2026.
Conference Call
MannKind will host a conference call and presentation webcast to discuss these results today at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be accessible via a link on MannKind's website. A replay will also be available in the same location within 24 hours after the call and accessible for approximately 90 days.
About MannKind
MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming chronic disease care through innovative, patient-centric solutions. Focused on cardiometabolic and orphan lung diseases, we develop and commercialize treatments that address serious unmet medical needs, including diabetes, pulmonary hypertension, and fluid overload in heart failure and chronic kidney disease.
With deep expertise in drug-device combinations, MannKind aims to deliver therapies designed to fit seamlessly into daily life.
Learn more at mannkindcorp.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding MannKind's expectations about 2026 being a catalyst-rich year; the FDA's potential approval of the sBLA for Afrezza for the pediatric population and of the sNDA for Furoscix ReadyFlow Autoinjector, and the expected timing thereof; expectations regarding MannKind's ongoing and planned clinical trials and nonclinical studies, including the timing for enrollment for the Phase 2 clinical trial of MNKD-201 in IPF and the expected timing for data readouts from the Phase 1b clinical trial of MNKD-201, and preclinical development of MNKD-701; the potential benefits of Furoscix ReadyFlow Autoinjector and Afrezza Inhalation Powder in pediatrics, if approved; the ADA's Standards of Care in Diabetes 2026 recommendations for inhaled insulin creating a catalyst for broader adoption; and MannKind being positioned to drive long-term value. Words such as“believes,”“anticipates,”“plans,”“expects,”“intend,”“will,”“goal,”“potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon MannKind's current expectations. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks associated with developing product candidates; risks and uncertainties related to unforeseen delays that may impact the timing of clinical trials and reporting data; risks associated with safety and other complications of our products and product candidates; risks associated with the regulatory review process; risks associated with competition; manufacturing risks; market adoption risks; and other risks detailed in MannKind's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the“Risk Factors” heading of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, being filed with the SEC later today. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and MannKind undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.
Tyvaso DPI is a trademark of United Therapeutics Corporation.
Furoscix is a registered trademark and Furoscix ReadyFlow is a trademark of scPharmaceuticals Inc., a subsidiary of MannKind Corporation.
AFREZZA, MANNKIND, TECHNOSPHERE and V-GO are registered trademarks of MannKind Corporation.
| MANNKIND CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
| Three Months
Ended December 31,
| Year
Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(In thousands except per share data)
|Revenues:
|Commercial product sales
|$
|50,405
|$
|23,057
|$
|114,137
|$
|82,329
|Collaborations and services
|27,986
|26,710
|106,713
|100,840
|Royalties
|33,564
|27,009
|128,116
|102,335
|Total revenues
|111,955
|76,776
|348,966
|285,504
|Expenses:
|Cost of goods sold – commercial, excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets
|13,927
|4,808
|26,800
|17,429
|Cost of revenue – collaborations and services
|15,746
|14,796
|61,160
|59,173
|Research and development
|27,588
|11,138
|66,348
|45,893
|Selling, general and administrative
|58,411
|23,972
|144,135
|94,329
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|3,973
|-
|3,973
|-
|(Gain) loss on foreign currency transaction
|(3
|)
|(4,433
|)
|7,749
|(3,907
|)
|Total expenses
|119,642
|50,281
|310,165
|212,917
|(Loss) income from operations
|(7,687
|)
|26,495
|38,801
|72,587
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income, net
|1,637
|2,825
|8,053
|12,615
|Interest expense on liability for sale of future royalties
|(3,885
|)
|(3,452
|)
|(14,449
|)
|(16,172
|)
|Interest expense on financing liability
|(2,451
|)
|(2,467
|)
|(9,750
|)
|(9,828
|)
|Impairment of available-for-sale investment
|-
|-
|(6,409
|)
|(1,550
|)
|Interest expense
|(7,536
|)
|(1,562
|)
|(13,830
|)
|(11,981
|)
|Other (expense) income
|(1,009
|)
|-
|(1,009
|)
|32
|Gain on bargain purchase
|-
|-
|-
|5,259
|Loss on settlement of debt
|-
|(13,394
|)
|-
|(20,444
|)
|Total other expense
|(13,244
|)
|(18,050
|)
|(37,394
|)
|(42,069
|)
|Income before income tax (benefit) expense
|(20,931
|)
|8,445
|1,407
|30,518
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(4,983
|)
|1,023
|(4,456
|)
|2,930
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(15,948
|)
|$
|7,422
|$
|5,863
|$
|27,588
|Net (loss) income per share – basic
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.10
| Weighted average shares used to compute net (loss) income
per share – basic
|307,260
|279,191
|305,639
|274,415
|Net (loss) income per share – diluted
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.10
| Weighted average shares used to compute net (loss) income
per share – diluted(1)
|307,260
|290,631
|314,112
|283,844
(1) Diluted weighted average shares ("DWAS") differs from basic weighted average shares due to the weighted average number of shares that would be outstanding upon exercise or vesting of outstanding share-based payments to employees and conversion of convertible notes. For the year ended December 31, 2025, DWAS included 8.5 million shares issuable upon exercise or vesting of outstanding share-based payments.
| MANNKIND CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(In thousands except share
|and per share data)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|74,882
|$
|46,339
|Short-term investments
|96,464
|150,917
|Accounts receivable, net
|38,367
|11,804
|Inventory
|35,313
|27,886
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|46,553
|31,360
|Total current assets
|291,579
|268,306
|Restricted cash
|745
|737
|Long-term investments
|5,012
|5,482
|Property and equipment, net
|82,423
|85,365
|Goodwill
|67,595
|1,931
|Developed technology - on-body infusor
|190,027
|-
|IPR&D - ReadyFlow Formulation
|129,600
|-
|Other intangible assets
|5,072
|5,265
|Other assets
|20,129
|26,757
|Total assets
|$
|792,182
|$
|393,843
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|9,034
|$
|6,792
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|64,628
|40,293
|Senior convertible notes – current
|36,280
|-
|Liability for sale of future royalties – current
|14,298
|12,283
|Contingent consideration - current
|21,132
|-
|Financing liability – current
|10,328
|10,062
|Deferred revenue – current
|15,331
|12,407
|Total current liabilities
|171,031
|81,837
|Liability for sale of future royalties – long term
|136,985
|137,362
|Financing liability – long term
|93,092
|93,877
|Deferred revenue – long term
|39,977
|51,160
|Recognized loss on purchase commitments – long term
|65,952
|58,204
|Operating lease liability
|10,689
|11,645
|Contingent consideration -long term
|5,114
|-
|Milestone liabilities
|2,003
|2,523
|Term loan
|318,361
|-
|Senior convertible notes
|-
|36,051
|Total liabilities
|843,204
|472,659
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' deficit:
|Undesignated preferred stock, $0.01 par value – 10,000,000 shares authorized;
|-
|-
|no shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2025 or December 31, 2024
|Common stock, $0.01 par value – 800,000,000 shares authorized;
|3,078
|3,029
|307,832,587 and 302,959,782 shares issued and outstanding as of
|December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|Additional paid-in capital
|3,141,741
|3,118,865
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|115
|1,109
|Accumulated deficit
|(3,195,956
|)
|(3,201,819
|)
|Total stockholders' deficit
|(51,022
|)
|(78,816
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|$
|792,182
|$
|393,843
Non-GAAP Measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented under GAAP, we are presenting non-GAAP net income (loss) and non- GAAP net income (loss) per share - basic, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We are providing these non-GAAP financial measures to disclose additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations, and they are among the indicators management uses as a basis for evaluating our financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provide management and investors with an additional understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures; should be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP; have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP; and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, from time to time in the future there may be other items that we may exclude for purposes of our non-GAAP financial measures; and we may in the future
cease to exclude items that we have historically excluded for purposes of our non-GAAP financial measures. Likewise, we may determine to modify the nature of its adjustments to arrive at our non-GAAP financial measures. Because of the non-standardized definitions of non- GAAP financial measures, the non-GAAP financial measures as used by us in this report have limits in their usefulness to investors and may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be directly comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.
The following table reconciles our financial measures for net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share ("EPS") for basic weighted average shares as reported in our consolidated statement of operations to a non-GAAP presentation:
| Three Months
Ended December 31,
| Year
Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net Income
|Basic EPS
|Net Income
|Basic EPS
|Net Income
|Basic EPS
| Net Income
(Loss)
|Basic EPS
|(In thousands except per share data)
|GAAP reported net (loss) income
|$
|(15,948
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|7,422
|$
|0.03
|$
|5,863
|$
|0.02
|$
|27,588
|$
|0.10
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Stock compensation
|6,972
|0.02
|5,818
|0.02
|24,195
|0.08
|21,358
|0.08
|Interest expense on liability for sale of future royalties
|3,885
|0.01
|3,452
|0.01
|14,449
|0.05
|16,172
|0.06
|Sold portion of royalty revenue(1)
|(3,357
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(2,701
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(12,812
|)
|(0.04
|)
|(10,234
|)
|(0.04
|)
|Acquisition-related expenses(2)
|6,017
|0.03
|-
|-
|9,690
|0.03
|-
|-
|Amortization of intangible assets acquired
|3,973
|0.01
|-
|-
|3,973
|0.01
|-
|-
|(Gain) loss on foreign currency transaction
|(3
|)
|-
|(4,433
|)
|(0.02
|)
|7,749
|0.03
|(3,907
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Impairment loss on available-for-sale investment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6,409
|0.01
|1,550
|0.01
|Gain on bargain purchase
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(5,259
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Loss on settlement of debt
|-
|-
|13,394
|0.05
|-
|-
|20,444
|0.07
|Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss)
|$
|1,539
|$
|0.01
|$
|22,952
|$
|0.08
|$
|59,516
|$
|0.19
|$
|67,712
|$
|0.25
| Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss)
per share – basic
|307,260
|279,191
|305,639
|274,415
(1) Represents the non-cash portion of the 1% royalty on net sales of Tyvaso DPI earned during the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 which is remitted to the royalty purchaser and recognized as royalties from collaborations in our consolidated statements of operations. Our revenues from royalties from collaborations during the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 totaled $128.1 million and $102.3 million, respectively, of which $12.8 million and $10.2 million, respectively, is remitted to the royalty purchaser.
(2) Represents transaction fees incurred during the year ended December 31, 2025 associated with the acquisition of scPharma.
