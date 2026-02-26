Bevpoint Announces Strategic Development Initiative With Proposed Transaction With Okmin Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: OKMN)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BevPoint Capital LP (“BevPoint”), in connection with its proposed transaction with Okmin Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: OKMN) as previously disclosed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), today announced an ambitious strategic initiative aimed at creating immersive, heritage-based hospitality destinations in multiple markets throughout the US, that celebrate the unique character, culture, and craftsmanship of local communities.

BevPoint's vision is to transform historically and culturally significant locations into engaging destinations where guests can connect with the story of a place while enjoying curated food, beverages, and entertainment. Each venue is designed to be more than a restaurant or bar; it is intended as“an experience that brings history to life.”

“At BevPoint, we see hospitality as a storytelling medium,” said Chris Sellers, Chief Executive Officer of BevPoint.“Every community has a story, and our goal is to design destinations that let guests step into that story, to feel the history, taste the local flavor, and immerse themselves in the culture that makes each location unique.”

Flagship Development: American Icon Brewery – Vero Beach, Florida

BevPoint's first destination project, American Icon Brewery, is housed in the historic Vero Beach Power Plant. Built in 1926, this industrial landmark once powered the city and surrounding county, making it a centerpiece of local history. Acquired by BevPoint in September 2025, the brewery has already established a loyal following with its food, beverage, and entertainment offerings. From 2023 – 2025 the business generated more than $4,000,000 in sales annually.

BevPoint intends to enhance the property by preserving its historic architectural elements while creating an immersive experience inspired by the 1920s era in which the plant was built. Guests may experience a thoughtfully designed brew house, period inspired décor, curated entertainment, and other features that celebrate the heritage of the location. These enhancements aim to bring a sense of history, creativity, and community connection to every visit.

While BevPoint is targeting a July 4, 2026, timeframe for the updated venue, any schedule remains subject to construction progress, regulatory approvals, capital availability, and other customary development considerations.“The proposed redevelopment of American Icon Brewery is a blueprint for BevPoint's approach to future projects,” said Sellers.“We want to take iconic locations, honor their history, and create immersive experiences that make guests feel they are part of the story, not just visitors, but participants in the heritage of the iconic venues.”

Community-Oriented Development Strategy

BevPoint's broader approach includes:

. Identifying historically significant or culturally distinctive locations for development

. Collaborating with local stakeholders to ensure each venue reflects the community's unique identity

. Integrating branded beverage concepts within immersive entertainment environments

. Supporting tourism and local economic engagement through destination driven development

While BevPoint believes projects such as the American Icon Brewery initiative may enhance local tourism and community engagement, actual outcomes will depend on market conditions, financing, regulatory approvals, and operational execution.









About BevPoint

BevPoint is a hospitality and branded beverage development platform focused on heritage-oriented destination projects. In connection with its proposed transaction with Okmin Resources, Inc., (symbol; OKMN) BevPoint intends to pursue a growth strategy centered on community-based experiential venues and brand development initiatives that celebrate history, culture, and craftsmanship. Additional details of the transaction are available in the Company's 8-K

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding development plans, targeted opening timelines, redevelopment strategies, anticipated economic impact, growth initiatives, capital deployment, expansion opportunities, and the proposed transaction with Okmin Resources, Inc.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that the proposed transaction with Okmin Resources, Inc. may not be completed on anticipated terms or at all; the failure to satisfy closing conditions; availability of financing; construction and development delays; cost overruns; regulatory approvals; market demand; tourism trends; supply chain conditions; competitive pressures; economic conditions; and risks associated with operating as a public company following the proposed transaction. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in filings made or to be made with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Investor & Media Contacts:

Jonathan Herzog, President and Chief Executive Officer – Okmin Resources, Inc

Tel: +1 (818) 201-3727

...

Kristen Rennie - BevPoint

...

Tel: +1 (843) 505-0547

Photos accompanying this announcement is available at