Vera Bradley, Inc. Announces Reporting Date For Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2026 Results

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA) (the"Company") today announced that it plans to report results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending January 31, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website; Investor Relations | Vera Bradley Designs Inc. Alternatively, interested parties may dial into the call at (877) 407-0779. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available through March 26, 2026. To access the recording, listeners should dial (844) 512-2921, and enter the access code 13758311.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY, INC.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women's handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

The Company has two reportable segments: Vera Bradley Direct (“VB Direct”) and Vera Bradley Indirect (“VB Indirect”). The VB Direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley Full-Line and Outlet stores in the United States; Vera Bradley's websites, , verabradley, and; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The VB Indirect business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products to approximately 1,100 specialty retail locations throughout the United States, as well as select department stores, national accounts, third party e-commerce sites, and third-party inventory liquidators, and royalties recognized through licensing agreements related to the Vera Bradley brand.

CONTACT: CONTACTS: Investors: Tom Filandro, Partner ICR, Inc.... Media: 877-708-VERA (8372)...