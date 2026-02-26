Entera Bio To Participate In The Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TEL AVIV, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) ("Entera" or the "Company"), a leader in the development of oral peptide and protein replacement therapies, today announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Miranda Toledano, will be participating in a fireside chat at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference 2026, details as below.

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference 2026 (Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings)

Date and Time: March 11, 2026 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time

Location: In person, March 8–11, 2026, W South Beach, Miami, Florida

A live webcast of the discussion, including presentation slides, will be available at the link below. A replay will remain accessible for 365 days following the event.

Webcast Link:

About Entera Bio

Entera is a clinical stage company focused on developing oral peptide and protein replacement therapies for significant unmet medical needs where an oral tablet form holds the potential to transform the standard of care. The Company leverages on a disruptive and proprietary technology platform (N-Tab®) and its pipeline of first-in-class oral peptide programs targeting PTH(1-34), GLP-1 and GLP-2. The Company's most advanced product candidate, EB613 (oral PTH(1-34)), is being developed as the first oral, osteoanabolic (bone building) once-daily tablet treatment for post-menopausal women with low BMD and high-risk osteoporosis. A placebo-controlled, dose-ranging Phase 2 study of EB613 tablets (n= 161) met primary (PD/bone turnover biomarker) and secondary endpoints (BMD). The EB612 program is being developed as the first oral PTH(1-34) tablet peptide replacement therapy for hypoparathyroidism. Entera is also developing the first oral oxyntomodulin, a dual targeted GLP1/glucagon peptide, in tablet form for the treatment of obesity and metabolic syndromes; and first oral GLP-2 peptide as an injection-free alternative for patients suffering from rare malabsorption conditions such as short bowel syndrome in collaboration with OPKO Health. For more information on Entera Bio, visit or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Company Contact:

