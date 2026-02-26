10 Presentations On Day 3 Of Bionano Symposium 2026 Showcase OGM's Utility In Unraveling The Complex Puzzles Of Constitutional Genetic Disorders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced highlights from Day 3 of Bionano Symposium 2026, entitled OGM Making its Mark in Constitutional Genetic Disorders. Presentations highlighted how these conditions, which include developmental delay, intellectual disability, neuromuscular disorders, reproductive disorders, birth defects and other so-called rare diseases, present unique challenges to the cytogenetics and molecular pathology teams investigating them. Unlike hematologic malignancies, where established guidelines may better define the search for relevant chromosomal aberrations and genetic variants, the genetic drivers of constitutional disorders are more typically unknown, which makes Bionano's end-to-end workflow based on the unbiased, genome-wide approach of optical genome mapping (OGM) particularly useful. Attendance at Symposium 2026 has grown to more than 1,200 participants from over 73 countries, with Day 3's presentations coming from Japan, India, Brazil,the Netherlands, Turkey, and the United States, while the online poster hall now features 50 posters.

Alka Chaubey, PhD, FACMG, Bionano's chief medical officer, opened the session by emphasizing the power of OGM to deliver unbiased, comprehensive, genome-wide structural variant (SV) detection. She highlighted how OGM can provide positional context for interpreting complex rearrangements. Dr. Chaubey also noted the rapid growth in OGM publications and demonstrated how VIATM software can facilitate interpretation, turning complex structural variants into insights, helping to standardize workflows and uncover previously hidden genomic information.

Among the key scientific highlights:

Dr. Yassmine Akkari (Nationwide Children's Hospital) traced the evolution of constitutional genomics and the growing impact of OGM in constitutional disorders. She highlighted how OGM can shift the paradigm for research in rare and unresolved disorders by bridging gaps between cytogenetics and molecular genomics and uncovering variants missed by traditional cytogenetics or sequencing, emphasizing the technology's transformative role.

Dr. Mehmet Burak Mutlu (Detagen Genetic Diseases Diagnosis and Evaluation Center) demonstrated OGM's utility in autism spectrum disorder (ASD). In a study, they identified relevant variants to ASD in 24% of 34 cases, including FMR1 repeat expansions and candidate gene SVs missed by exome sequencing. Detailed case studies highlighted OGM's unique capacity to detect complex translocations, mosaic repeat expansions, and cryptic structural variants, positioning OGM as a potential“all-in-one” analytical tool for neurodevelopmental disorders.

Drs. Li Fu (Yokohama City University) and Debopriya Chakraborty (Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center) explored how OGM can play a role in reproductive genetics, revealing cryptic balanced and unbalanced translocations in recurrent pregnancy loss (RPL), providing insights that conventional karyotyping and microarray often miss and supporting future use of OGM for improved genetic counseling and family planning.

Dr. Walaa Darwiche (CHU Amiens - Picardie), Dr. Laila El Khattabi (Sorbonne University APHP Hospitals and Paris Brain Institute), & Dr. Bruna Burssed (Universidade Federal de São Paulo and Radboud University Medical Center) presented studies highlighting OGM's ability to resolve rare constitutional rearrangements, including complex copy number variations and mosaicism. Their collective findings underscored OGM's role in identifying previously undetectable relevant events across diverse populations, improving the understanding in unresolved cases.

Dr. Karthik Bharadwaj Tallapaka (Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology) demonstrated the power of OGM to detect structural variants associated with fascioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), infertility and reproductive disorders in research cases in India, showing how genome-wide mapping can uncover subtle yet relevant alterations missed by conventional cytogenetics, and provides new opportunities to understand genetic contributions to reproductive challenges. Dr Bharadwaj emphasized the need for population specific OGM databases to strengthen the discovery in constitutional and undiagnosed diseases in India.

Dr. Nikhil Sahajpal (Greenwood Genetic Center) demonstrated how OGM can strengthen existing constitutional genomic workflows by providing positional and structural insights that extend beyond microarray and sequencing alone. His cases showed important value in characterizing balanced translocations, clarifying complex cases and resolving cytogenetic and sequencing-negative cases. He also illustrated OGM and VIA's role as powerful research tools for investigating genetic contributors to rare disorders, enabling scientists to gain deeper insights into cases that remain unresolved with standard methods. Among Dr. Sahajpal's key statistical results was the success rate in detecting pathogenetic variants. He showed that in a cohort of 133 subjects with rare diseases, OGM identified pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants in 20% of subjects. Perhaps even more striking were his findings that in a cohort of 65 subjects that previously tested negative by chromosomal microarray analysis (CMA) and whole exome sequencing (WES), OGM identified pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants in 12% of subjects, while the success rate was 5% in subjects that previously tested negative with whole genome sequencing (WGS).

The session concluded with a live panel discussion and Q&A session with speakers and moderated by Bionano's Dr. Chaubey, Dr. Andy O'Shaughnessy, Dr. Dana Jaber, and Cami Asher. Panelists discussed best practices for OGM implementation, strategies for resolving complex constitutional disorders, complementing OGM with sequencing techniques, and future research directions in rare and developmental conditions.

“Day 3 of Symposium 2026 demonstrated how OGM is expanding the frontiers of constitutional genomics by enabling resolution of complex structural variants previously inaccessible using conventional methods,” said Dr. Chaubey.“From autism spectrum disorders and recurrent pregnancy loss to rare diseases, OGM is driving discovery and insights across diverse genomic research applications that are very challenging to investigate with classical cytogenetics and molecular pathology methods.”

Erik Holmlin, president and chief executive officer of Bionano, added,“Today's presentations took us into the world of genetic conditions, including rare genetic disorders. To call these conditions rare is a misnomer – they are collectively quite common, with millions of samples analyzed every year as researchers search for the genetic drivers of these diseases. Day 3 illustrated nicely how OGM can help break down the barriers in our understanding of constitutional disorders and is doing so with impressive geographic breadth. Our mission to transform the way the world sees the genome is a global initiative and Symposium 2026 shows this aspect nicely.”

Session recordings will be available on-demand via the Bionano YouTube channel. The live panel discussion and Q&A session will not be available on-demand.

Bionano Symposium 2026 continues with Day 4: Genome Landscape Analysis with Bionano Products: Ionic, Saphyr, Stratys, and VIA on February 26, 2026, from 7:00-10:00 AM PT, featuring impactful presentations and the announcement of the scientific poster competition! Attendees may also explore scientific posters available throughout the event on the virtual platform at the link below.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company's mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic genome analysis software solution, and nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also offers OGM-based diagnostic testing services.

Bionano's products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

